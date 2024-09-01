Heidenheim coach Frank Schmidt is on a high with his team Keystone

After their 4-0 win over Augsburg, Heidenheim are top of the Bundesliga table, followed by FC Bayern Munich, who beat Freiburg 2-0.

Heidenheim, who will host FC St. Gallen in the Conference League on December 19, celebrated their second win in their second game with two goals in each half from four different scorers. Augsburg, for whom Ruben Vargas was substituted at the break, had no chance against last year's promoted side.

Heidenheim can look back on a perfect start to the season. The team, which has been coached by Frank Schmidt since 2007, has won all five of its competitive matches.

Just behind the surprising Heidenheim team comes FC Bayern Munich, who did their duty in Thomas Müller's record match. After goals from Harry Kane (via penalty) and the jubilarian himself, Munich secured their second league win against Freiburg.

Müller, who came on as a substitute, made his 710th competitive appearance for the German record champions against the South Baden side, making the 34-year-old the club's sole record player.

