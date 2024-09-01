Heidenheim coach Frank Schmidt is on a high with his team Keystone

Heidenheim, opponents of St. Gallen in the Conference League, celebrate their second win in their second game. Augsburg are sent home with a 4:0 win.

With two goals in each half from four different scorers, Heidenheim achieved a clear victory. Augsburg, for whom Ruben Vargas was substituted at the break, had no chance against last year's promoted team.

Heidenheim, who will host FC St. Gallen on December 19, can look back on a perfect start to the season. The team, which has been coached by Frank Schmidt since 2007, has won all five of its competitive matches.

Heidenheim - Augsburg 4:0 (2:0). - Goals: 9. Wanner (penalty) 1:0. 30. Léo Scienza 2:0. 69. Beck 3:0. 73. Breunig 4:0. - Comments: Augsburg with Vargas (from 46).

