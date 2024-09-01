  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Bundesliga Heidenheim continues to impress

SDA

1.9.2024 - 17:40

Heidenheim coach Frank Schmidt is on a high with his team
Heidenheim coach Frank Schmidt is on a high with his team
Keystone

Heidenheim, opponents of St. Gallen in the Conference League, celebrate their second win in their second game. Augsburg are sent home with a 4:0 win.

01.09.2024, 17:40

01.09.2024, 19:35

With two goals in each half from four different scorers, Heidenheim achieved a clear victory. Augsburg, for whom Ruben Vargas was substituted at the break, had no chance against last year's promoted team.

Heidenheim, who will host FC St. Gallen on December 19, can look back on a perfect start to the season. The team, which has been coached by Frank Schmidt since 2007, has won all five of its competitive matches.

Telegram and table

Heidenheim - Augsburg 4:0 (2:0). - Goals: 9. Wanner (penalty) 1:0. 30. Léo Scienza 2:0. 69. Beck 3:0. 73. Breunig 4:0. - Comments: Augsburg with Vargas (from 46).

SDA

More from the department

Proud FCSG president. Matthias Hüppi:

Proud FCSG presidentMatthias Hüppi: "For us, this is teamwork par excellence"

Lugano - St. Gallen 1:1. Lugano and St. Gallen share the points

Lugano - St. Gallen 1:1Lugano and St. Gallen share the points

Zurich - Lucerne 1:1. No winner at the Letzigrund

Zurich - Lucerne 1:1No winner at the Letzigrund