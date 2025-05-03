Kevin Müller had to be carried off on a stretcher. Picture: Keystone

Heidenheim's Kevin Müller was treated for more than ten minutes after a collision against Bochum. But the shock has now been followed by the cautious all-clear.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Heidenheim goalkeeper Kevin Müller suffered a concussion in the violent collision in the Bundesliga match against Bochum. This was the result of an examination late on Friday evening, the club announced the day after the 0-0 draw between the two relegation-threatened teams. It remains unclear how long the 34-year-old will be out of action.

Müller collided with opponent Ibrahima Sissoko while fighting for the ball and initially lay unconscious. After more than ten minutes of treatment, the keeper was carried off on a stretcher and taken to Heidenheim Hospital amid shouts of encouragement from both sets of fans.