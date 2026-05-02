No way through for Harry kane against Heidenheim. IMAGO/Sven Simon

In the race to avoid relegation from the Bundesliga, Heidenheim pick up an unexpected point in the third-last round. The bottom team drew 3-3 at Bayern Munich.

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Heidenheim were only seconds away from an away win at Bayern Munich. It was not until the 10th minute of stoppage time that a shot from Michael Olise flew off the post and into the back of Heidenheim goalkeeper Diant Ramaj and from there into the goal to make it 3:3. The champions, who had already been crowned champions, only used their best attacking players for the second half.

Heidenheim had a two-goal scorer in Budu Siwsiwadse. The Georgian has scored five times in the last four games and thus played a major role in ensuring that relegation is still possible - at least via relegation.

The teams in the first non-relegation places are no longer within striking distance of Heidenheim: Werder Bremen, Mönchengladbach and 1. FC Köln all have 32 points, seven points clear of Heidenheim. Cologne squandered a 2-0 lead in their 2-2 draw at Union Berlin. For Berlin, it was their first point in their third game under coach Marie-Louise Eta.

Ten teams are still in danger of relegation. Wolfsburg (at Freiburg) and St. Pauli (at home against Mainz), who are both below the bottom of the table, could move to within three points of Bremen and Cologne with wins on Sunday. Union Berlin (33 points), Hamburg and Mainz (34 each) are the other teams in danger.