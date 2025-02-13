  1. Residential Customers
Conference League Heidenheim win in Copenhagen - Antony leads Betis to victory

Syl Battistuzzi

13.2.2025

In acute danger of relegation in the Bundesliga, top of the table in the Conference League. For Heidenheim, progression is within reach.

13.02.2025, 18:46

13.02.2025, 23:50

Bundesliga side 1. FC Heidenheim, who are in danger of relegation, have a very good chance of reaching the last 16 of the Conference League. The team coached by Frank Schmidt won 2:1 at FC Copenhagen and can therefore secure a place in the second leg in front of a home crowd in a week's time. Jordan Larsson put the hosts ahead shortly before the break (45-1). Thomas Keller equalized (59'). Tim Siersleben scored the winning goal for the visitors (85').

In the first half, Gent managed to hold Betis Sevilla scoreless. Then Antony opened the scoring with a beautiful shot. Cédric Bakambu and Sergi Altimira also scored for the Spaniards to secure a comfortable 3:0 win. Ricardo Rodriguez was only on the bench for Betis Sevilla, while Franck Surdez was substituted for Gent in the 71st minute.

