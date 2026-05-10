Heidenheim can continue to hope for league survival in the Bundesliga. The team at the bottom of the table won 3:1 in Cologne.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Heidenheim will therefore go into the final matchday next weekend level with St. Pauli and Wolfsburg.

Double goals from Jan Schöppner and Arjon Ibrahimovic helped the resilient Heidenheim side, for whom Leonidas Stergiou was substituted a quarter of an hour before the end, to their third win from the last five games in Cologne. In the relegation battle, the Bundesliga thus offers high tension in next Saturday's final. Heidenheim, St. Pauli and Wolfsburg are now level on points. Heidenheim still host Mainz, while St. Pauli and Wolfsburg play each other. Wolfsburg have a goal difference three goals better than St. Pauli and Heidenheim.

Freiburg tied back in Hamburg

Freiburg missed out on a European Cup ticket in Hamburg. The Europa League finalists in 7th place were defeated 2:3 by HSV.

Three days after the 3:1 win against Braga in the second leg of the Europa League semi-final, SC Freiburg were only able to make up for the 0:1 temporarily. The team with Swiss players Johan Manzambi and Bruno Ogbus had no answer to the further goals by Luka Vuskovic and Fabio Baldé after the final half-hour.

Freiburg go into the final matchday in seventh place in the table, one point ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt and Augsburg. As Europa League winners, the Breisgau side could also secure a Champions League ticket.

Brief telegrams and rankings:

Hamburger SV - Freiburg 3:2 (1:1). - Goals: 14 Jatta 1:0. 16 Matanovic 1:1. 64 Vuskovic 2:1. 67 Baldé 3:1. 87 Matanovic 3:2. - Comments: HSV without Muheim (injured). Freiburg with Ogbus (until 68) and Manzambi (until 58), without Tarnutzer (not in the squad).

1. FC Köln - Heidenheim 1:3 (1:2). - Goals: 8. Schöppner 0:1. 10. Bülter 1:1. 28. Ibrahimovic 1:2. 72. Schöppner 1:3. - Comments: Cologne with Schmied (until 71). Heidenheim with Stergiou (from 76).