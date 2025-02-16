Heliane and Ancillo Canepa present the new FCZ signing Benjamin Mendy. fcz.ch

Benjamin Mendy's transfer to FC Zurich is causing a stir. The 2018 world champion was in custody on rape charges and was acquitted. FCZ boss Heliane Canepa explains in an interview why she believes there is nothing to stop the signing.

Jan Arnet

Mendy, like every person who has been acquitted in a court case, deserves to be able to live a normal life again. "We are giving him this chance at FCZ."

In 2022, the Frenchman stood trial for rape allegations and was thrown out of Manchester City. He spent 134 days in prison before being acquitted. Show more

FCZ club co-owner Heliane Canepa has received numerous messages from fans in recent days. The reason: Benjamin Mendy. The signing of the Frenchman is making waves. In 2022, Mendy stood trial for rape allegations and was thrown out of Manchester City. Mendy spent 134 days in prison, but was then acquitted of all charges.

In an interview with "Blick", Heliane Canepa now answers the hottest questions surrounding the Mendy case. And makes it clear why she, who has repeatedly championed the woman's cause in the past, sees no problem with the 2018 world champion's commitment.

"Mendy was acquitted of all charges by a court in the UK. In other words, in a country that deals severely with suspected sex offenders. He is considered innocent. We have to accept that," Canepa makes clear.

FCZ wants to give Mendy a chance

Mendy, like every person who has been acquitted in a court case, deserves to be able to live a normal life again. "We are giving him this chance at FCZ." The defender was able to explain to her and club president Ancillo Canepa how the situation had gone at the time. "He explained that he had never done anything against a woman's will."

Heliane Canepa is certain that the 30-year-old has learned his lesson. "We also hope that he can explain to our younger players what temptations you are exposed to as a footballer. And that you shouldn't succumb to them."

It is still very important to her that abuse against women is taken seriously and that convicted perpetrators are punished severely. However, each case must be considered individually. "We have also done that in this case."

FCZ has built up a women's football department in recent years. "We also give the girls a good education as junior players, just like the boys. I'm proud of that," says Heliane Canepa. "We also have more and more young women in the stadium."

