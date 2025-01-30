This play-off duel actually has final qualities. Manchester City will play either defending champions Real Madrid or FC Bayern. Guardiola has high hopes.

Pep Guardiola must have felt a little queasy thinking about the two possible opponents in the Champions League play-off round. "Playing against Bayern Munich or Real Madrid will be very difficult," predicted the star coach of the currently reeling English champions Manchester City: "But it's in two weeks' time and we'll have some players back in two weeks' time."

Manchester "sleepwalked towards disaster"

At least Guardiola and his team averted a complete knockout and at least made it to the extra round on their way to the round of 16. However, the Citizens even fell behind in their 3:1 defeat against FC Brugge in front of their home crowd.

"Manchester City didn't need a wake-up call given the situation they were in, let alone what was at stake," wrote the Guardian: "And yet Pep Guardiola's team waited for a win and sleepwalked towards disaster."

Guardiola suffered on the touchline. However, Mateo Kovacic (53rd minute), an own goal from Joel Ordoñez (62nd) and Savinho (77th) saved the hosts the important three points.

Pep Guardiola once again experienced a thriller

"Hell for City" writes the Spanish press

As the new format would have it, this will be a clash of giants on the road to the round of 16. "Hell for City", said "Mundo deportivo" from Spain. "Diabolical", said "Marca" in view of the two possibilities in the draw next Friday.

"If we get City, it will be difficult for both of us, but we'll have to wait for the draw," Real coach Carlo Ancelotti also emphasized after the Whites' 3-0 win at Stade Brest. "They are going through a difficult phase at the moment, but they are a team of very high quality under Pep," said goalscorer Jude Bellingham. From Real's point of view, the alternative to Manchester City is Celtic Glasgow.

While three Premier League rivals - Liverpool FC in first place, Arsenal FC in third place and Aston Villa in eighth place - made it straight through to the round of 16, Manchester City now face a draw - either the defending champions or Guardiola's former club from Munich. And Manchester itself did not fail to point out that Real's city rivals Atlético Madrid or German champions Bayer 04 Leverkusen would then be waiting in the round of 16.