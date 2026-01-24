FC Lausanne-Sport has signed Spanish U19 international striker Omar Janneh for around two million euros. A lot of money for a teenager who played in Atlético Madrid's B team. Sporting director Stéphane Henchoz answers blue Sport's questions.

Sporting director Stéphane Henchoz explains that they would have liked to have signed the talented attacker in the summer.

The goal is clear: Janneh should continue to develop at Lausanne, help the team and one day be sold at a high price. The youngster scored his first goal in his first game. Show more

The media report that Lausanne paid around two million for the services of Omar Janneh. Lausanne sporting director Stéphane Henchoz says only: "I don't want to talk in detail about the transfer fee, even if certain figures are circulating. But of course it's clear that a player from Atlético doesn't come cheap."

The transfer did not come out of the blue. Henchoz says that they would have liked to have signed him last summer. "But Atlético weren't prepared to sell him at the time. That put the issue off the table for the time being." However, they continued to monitor his performances and made another attempt in the winter. With success. But why was Lausanne so persistent?

Omar Janneh in action with Spain's U19 national team. Imago

Henchoz sees "great development potential" in Janneh, which was "the main reason" for signing him. The 19-year-old will be given the necessary time to get used to the country and the league. He should then be ready for the coming season. "Omar is a big, strong and fast player, physically strong. He regularly played with Atlético's B team against A teams, comparable to our Promotion League. That's very interesting because it shows that he can already hold his own against adult players," says Henchoz.

"Of course, Omar also has his own ambitions"

Some are talking about a million-dollar poker game, but Henchoz sees it more as an investment. In the words of the sporting director, it sounds like this: "It is also important for our club to earn money. At the moment we have six players on loan. It's important that we have our own players. Also young players who come to us, who can develop with us and help the club by scoring goals. Of course, Omar also has his own ambitions, perhaps to move to another league one day. And he knows that the Swiss league is an interesting platform."

If the plan works out, Janneh will score goals for Lausanne, help the team achieve its sporting goals and then be sold abroad for a multiple in the medium term. He was able to draw attention to himself for the first time last Sunday against YB. He was substituted 20 minutes before the end and scored the goal that made it 3:1. Janneh wants to shine again against GC on Saturday evening.