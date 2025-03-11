  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Champions League Herculean task for Leverkusen - PSG finally need goals

SDA

11.3.2025 - 05:00

Granit Xhaka and Leverkusen must turn up the heat in the second leg.
Granit Xhaka and Leverkusen must turn up the heat in the second leg.
Keystone

Bayer Leverkusen face an almost impossible task in the Champions League round of 16 second leg against Bayern Munich. Paris Saint-Germain need a two-goal victory in Liverpool.

Keystone-SDA

11.03.2025, 05:00

11.03.2025, 06:56

Leverkusen, Granit Xhaka's team, would have to overturn a 3-0 defeat at home to Bayern Munich on Tuesday to avoid elimination. Last season's champions will be without key player Florian Wirtz, who is injured.

Champions League thriller. Bayern's Eberl warns ahead of second leg in Leverkusen:

Champions League thrillerBayern's Eberl warns ahead of second leg in Leverkusen: "It will be very, very heated" - Wirtz ruled out

In the first leg, Xabi Alonso's first defeat against Bayern as coach, things did not go the Leverkusen side's way. They fell behind early on, a sending-off for Nordi Mukiele prevented them from catching up after an hour, and a penalty led to the third goal.

Both teams suffered home defeats in the Bundesliga at the weekend. Leverkusen lost 2-0 to Werder Bremen, while Bayern Munich let a 2-0 lead slip against Bochum and lost 3-2. Excessive rotation proved fatal for both Leverkusen and Bayern.

The match kicks off at 9.00 pm (live on blue Sport). At the same time, Paris Saint-Germain will try to make up for their 1-0 home defeat at Liverpool in the first leg and Inter Milan will take a 2-0 home win against Feyenoord Rotterdam. FC Barcelona welcome Zeki Amdouni's Benfica Lisbon with a 1-0 cushion at 18:45. All premier class matches can be watched live on blue Sport.

More from the department

"The three most beautiful days"This is how wildly the FCB stars celebrated at the Basel carnival

A look behind the scenes.

A look behind the scenes"Remains my dream job" - the reactions to the blue Sport Kids Day

Son of goalkeeping legend. Louis Buffon makes professional debut and faces first international match - but not for Italy

Son of goalkeeping legendLouis Buffon makes professional debut and faces first international match - but not for Italy