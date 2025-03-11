Granit Xhaka and Leverkusen must turn up the heat in the second leg. Keystone

Bayer Leverkusen face an almost impossible task in the Champions League round of 16 second leg against Bayern Munich. Paris Saint-Germain need a two-goal victory in Liverpool.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Leverkusen, Granit Xhaka's team, would have to overturn a 3-0 defeat at home to Bayern Munich on Tuesday to avoid elimination. Last season's champions will be without key player Florian Wirtz, who is injured.

In the first leg, Xabi Alonso's first defeat against Bayern as coach, things did not go the Leverkusen side's way. They fell behind early on, a sending-off for Nordi Mukiele prevented them from catching up after an hour, and a penalty led to the third goal.

Both teams suffered home defeats in the Bundesliga at the weekend. Leverkusen lost 2-0 to Werder Bremen, while Bayern Munich let a 2-0 lead slip against Bochum and lost 3-2. Excessive rotation proved fatal for both Leverkusen and Bayern.

The match kicks off at 9.00 pm (live on blue Sport). At the same time, Paris Saint-Germain will try to make up for their 1-0 home defeat at Liverpool in the first leg and Inter Milan will take a 2-0 home win against Feyenoord Rotterdam. FC Barcelona welcome Zeki Amdouni's Benfica Lisbon with a 1-0 cushion at 18:45. All premier class matches can be watched live on blue Sport.