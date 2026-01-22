  1. Residential Customers
Crossbar, post, bad luck and inability Here are the YB notes on the unfortunate defeat against Lyon

Jan Arnet

22.1.2026

YB put in a strong performance for long stretches against Lyon, only to lose 1-0 in the end. The YB players in the individual critique.

22.01.2026, 21:57

22.01.2026, 22:00

Note:  5

Goal

Marvin Keller

Keller made a top save in the 36th minute to prevent Lyon from going behind. The 23-year-old was absolutely powerless to prevent the goal shortly before the break. Otherwise hardly challenged.

Grade:  4.5

Defense

Saidy Janko

Janko makes little impact on his right side of defense. In stoppage time of the first half, he goes down in the opponent's penalty area, but does not get the penalty he was hoping for. Seoane takes Janko out of the game in the 80th minute.

Grade:  4

Defense

Gregory Wüthrich

In the 18th minute, his completely unsuccessful attempted bicycle kick in the opponent's penalty area only hits the opponent. In the duels he makes a good trap, but makes a few too many bad passes.

Grade:  4.5

Defense

Sandro Lauper

Lauper does a decent job and takes care of the ball, which is reflected in his outstanding pass rate of 95.9 percent. Lauper gets 47 out of 49 passes to the man.

Grade:  4.5

Defense

Loris Benito

Benito starts at left-back and plays a decent game overall. However, he is not the best trap in front of the goal, although he is not the main culprit. Benito also dares to push forward into the opponent's half of the pitch, but hardly creates any danger. He picked up a yellow card in stoppage time.

Grade:  3.5

Midfield

Darian Males

Males takes his fair share of punishment in the first half, with a particularly painful collision with teammate Córdova in the 16th minute. He was substituted in the 71st minute.

The YB players clear each other.
The YB players clear each other.
Keystone
Note:  4

Midfield

Rayan Raveloson

Raveloson works hard in central midfield alongside Fernandes. He neither stands out nor falls behind.

Grade:  5

Midfield

Alvyn Sanches

In the 21st minute, Sanches thumps the ball against the crossbar. In the 60th minute, he curls the ball into the far corner, but the goal does not count because Córdova actively intervenes in the game from an offside position. He makes way for Monteiro in the 71st minute.

Note:  4

Midfield

Edimilson Fernandes

His failed clearance was at the origin of the goal conceded just before the break. Bitter, because Fernandes otherwise put in a committed performance, winning many duels and distributing the ball. He was substituted in the 80th minute.

Grade:  3.5

Midfield

Alan Virginius

Virginius is an asset, but does not score. After Fernandes' ricochet, Virginius had two more chances to defuse the situation before conceding the goal. In the 76th minute, he was unlucky when his deflected shot landed on the post. He was replaced by Chris Bedia ten minutes before the end.

Note:  3.5

Sturm

Sergio Córdova

In the first half, Córdova collided with teammate Males, in the second he blocked an opponent so that Sanches' goal didn't count. Not his day.

Substitute player

Note: 

From the 71st minute for Males

Christian Fassnacht

Misses a hundred percent chance in the 79th minute. Too short for a grade.

Grade: 

From the 71st minute for Sanches

Joël Monteiro

Monteiro brings a lot of momentum and sets up two top chances. Too short for a grade.

Grade: 

From the 80th minute for Janko

Ryan Andrews

Too short for a grade.

Grade: 

From the 80th minute for Fernandes

Armin Gigović

Too short for a grade.

Grade: 

From 80th minute for Vriginius

Chris Bedia

Too short for a grade.

