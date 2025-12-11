YB win 1-0 against Lille and celebrate their third win in six games. The Bernese thus still have a good chance of advancing to the knockout phase. The YB players in the individual critique.

Jan Arnet

Note: 4 Goal Marvin Keller

In the 5th minute, he is lucky that his misplaced pass has no consequences. Only one shot on goal in the entire match and he held it without any problems.

Grade: 4.5 Defense Saidy Janko

Janko put in a solid performance. He doesn't make many mistakes at the back, but doesn't develop much steam going forward.

Grade: 5 Defense Gregory Wüthrich

In the 26th minute, he is spot on and clears a shot that would probably have ended up in the goal. In stoppage time, he stops the onrushing attacker and clears for a corner. A strong performance from the 31-year-old.

Grade: 4.5 Defense Loris Benito

Held the defense together with Wüthrich. It is also thanks to Benito that Lille are rarely dangerous in front of goal.

Grade: 5 Defense Jaouen Hadjam

Hadjam as usual with a lot of forward play. He initiated the 1:0 with a clever pass. Hits Giroud once with his arm on the head and is lucky that this is not counted as an assault.

Grade: 4.5 Midfield Rayan Raveloson

In the 5th minute, he made up for Keller's mistake and prevented the threat of going behind early. Also makes his mark in attack in the first half, but disappears after the break.

Grade: 4.5 Midfield Sandro Lauper

Lauper does valuable work in defense and takes care of the ball like no other, as evidenced by his pass rate of 95.2 percent. His monstrous tackle in the 57th minute was a real winner.

Grade: 5 Midfield Alan Virginius

Virginius put in a courageous performance and also likes to go one-on-one. In the 32nd minute, however, he was stopped in the sixteen by an emergency brake. After Bedia's missed penalty, he has the chance to convert the rebound, but is denied by Berke Özer's strong reaction. Prepares the 1:0. In the 74th minute, he sits on the ground with cramps and is substituted.

Grade: 4.5 Midfield Dominik Pech

Plays 21 passes, 20 of which arrive. Strong! In the 39th minute, he tricks his opponent with a body trick and sets up Hadjam's chance. In the 68th minute, he forced his way through on the right and set up Hadjam's next chance.

Grade: 5.5 Midfield Darian Males

In the 32nd minute, he makes his way down the right wing and crosses to the middle, where Virginius goes down and takes the penalty. In the 61st minute, he is in the right place and slots home from close range to make it 1:0.

3.5 Storm Chris Bedia

He fails with his weakly shot penalty kick against penalty killer Berke Özer. Shortly after the break, he weaves his way through two Lille players in the opposition penalty area, but then flicks the ball just wide of the goal from an acute angle.

Substitute player

Note: – Males from the 73rd minute Alvyn Sanches

In the 5th minute of stoppage time, he goes to ground after a tackle and is led off the field by two keepers. Too short for a grade.

Grade: – From the 73rd minute for bad luck Sergio Córdova

Too short for a grade.

– From the 76th minute for Virginius Rhodri Smith

Too short for a grade.

Grade: – From 84th minute for Janko Ryan Andrews

Too short for a grade.

Grade: – From the 84th minute for Bedia Tanguy Zoukrou

He was sent off with a yellow-red card less than ten minutes after coming on. Even without a sending off, his performance would be too short for a grade.