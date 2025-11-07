YB lose 4-0 away at PAOK Thessaloniki, with a red card against Armin Gigovic at the start of YB's downfall. The players in the individual critique.

Jan Arnet

Note: 4.5 Goal Marvin Keller

Only had to hold on to one ball before the break and did so with aplomb. In the 58th minute he prevents the 0:2 with a strong save, but it doesn't help much because he still scores three times afterwards. He prevented a fifth goal with a brilliant save in the 89th minute.

Grade: 3 Defense Saidy Janko

Involved himself in the attack on a few occasions in the first half, but his shot shortly before the break sailed wide of the goal. He makes a few too many bad passes.

Grade: 3 Defense Tanguy Zoukrou

Does a decent job in defense, but at some point the whole house of cards collapses.

Grade: 3.5 Defense Sandro Lauper

Does a good job in defense for a long time. In the 64th minute he made a bad mistake, but was not punished. Still managed to hit the back of the net four times.

Grade: 3 Defense Jaouen Hadjam

Defensively stable in the first half and with good offensive actions. After the break, he no longer looked as solid in tackles. He was cautioned in the 70th minute. More painful, however, were the four goals he conceded.

Grade: 3 Midfield Christian Fassnacht

Fassnacht was called up for the national team for the first time in what felt like an eternity. He was unable to show his potential against PAOK. He was substituted in the 74th minute with the score at 0:3.

Grade: 4 Midfield Rayan Raveloson

Misses the target with a free-kick in the 19th minute. Is an asset and delivers 34 of 39 passes to the man. But he couldn't prevent the goals either.

Grade: 4 Midfield Alvyn Sanches

He should have played as a ten-man. But after Gigović was sent off, he had to take on a more defensive role. In the 66th minute, with the score at 0-1, he makes way for bad luck, which doesn't bring YB any luck either.

Grade: 2.5 Midfield Armin Gigović

Gigović is sent off with a red card in the 6th minute. You can't accuse the 23-year-old of intent, but he shouldn't get into a duel like that. He had already been sent off at the weekend.

Grade: 3 Midfield Alan Virginius

Virginius remains pale in the first half. In the 37th minute, he had the chance to go for goal but missed the moment to finish. He played nine passes, but only four reached his teammate. He was substituted at the break.

Note: 3.5 Forward Sergio Córdova

Córdova has a tough time up front. After all, he picked up three fouls and forced Tsiftsis to intervene in the 60th minute. Although Córdova's header is not dangerous, it is the only YB shot on goal. He was substituted in the 75th minute.

Substitute players

Note: 3 From the 46th minute for Virginius Joël Monteiro

Monteiro comes into the game to set the offensive tone. That doesn't really work and defensively Monteiro is in the reeds several times.

Note: – From the 66th minute for Sanches Dominik Pech

Too short for a grade.

Grade: – From the 74th minute for Fassnacht Ebrima Colley

Too short for a grade.

– From 75th minute for Córdova Chris Bedia

Too short for a grade.

Grade: – Defense Ryan Andrews

Too short for a grade.