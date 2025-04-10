The 18-year-old Barça player Pau Cubarsi has never been so close to scoring his first Champions League goal. But the goal was stolen from him by team-mate Raphinha. Because he wants the top scorer's crown?

Patrick Lämmle

In the 25th minute, Pau Cubarsi pushes the ball past Gregor Kobel. Robert Lewandowski is already raising his hands to the sky and celebrating the goal. The hands remain up, but the goalscorer is not the teenager, but a veteran. Raphinha rushes up and delicately touches the ball a fraction of a second before it would have bobbled in the net anyway.

Bitter for Cubarsi, who would surely have loved to celebrate his first goal in the top flight. The dream of every footballing teenager.

But Raphinha may have other goals in mind: Because he now leads the scoring charts in the Champions League with 12 goals. However, the Brazilian is anything but a wayward player, providing the assists to make it 2-0 and 4-0. Raphinha is the only player in Champions League history to have scored more than 10 goals and provided more than five assists in a single season. He has been directly involved in at least one goal in each of his last six matches in the top flight (7 goals, 5 assists).

Raphinha: "I have apologized to Cubarsí"

Raphinha is also lucky that the goal counts at all. The goal was reviewed for offside, but was ultimately awarded. "I was quite worried about whether I was offside. I apologized to Cubarsí, but he told me it was okay," said the 28-year-old after the game.

For central defender Pau Cubarsi, of course, it's still a big day. On the one hand, he notched up an assist, the score remained level at the back and, above all, Barça are as good as through to the semi-finals after their 4-0 first-leg win over Dortmund.

The highlights of the game

More videos from the department