  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Swedish mega-buck Here Bergvall stumbles over the ball in front of the empty Swiss goal

Tobias Benz

10.10.2025

Switzerland put in a strong first-half performance against Sweden, but are very lucky not to go behind shortly before the break. Sweden's Bergvall misses the ball in front of the empty Swiss goal.

10.10.2025, 21:57

10.10.2025, 23:19

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Despite a strong first half in Sweden, Switzerland are lucky not to go into the break trailing.
  • Sweden midfielder Bergvall spectacularly misses the opening goal for the home team in front of an empty net.
Show more

Not true! In the 43rd minute of the top duel in World Cup qualifying Group B between Sweden and Switzerland, the entire Strawberry Arena in Solno was already screaming for a goal. Superstar Isak flicks the ball away from Switzerland's defensive boss Akanji and heads towards the Swiss goal. There he crosses to the free-standing Bergvall. But the midfielder fumbles the ball in front of the empty box.

Pure luck from the Swiss team's point of view. In the end, the Nati win the game 2:0 thanks in part to Bergvall's miss.

Third win in the third game. Switzerland beat Sweden 2-0 and take big steps towards the World Cup finals

Third win in the third gameSwitzerland beat Sweden 2-0 and take big steps towards the World Cup finals

Football news

National team. Yakin lets his team ride the wave

National teamYakin lets his team ride the wave

Quotes on the victory in Sweden. Xhaka:

Quotes on the victory in SwedenXhaka: "Breel actually wanted to score the penalty"

World Cup qualifying. Switzerland's closest rivals Kosovo lose ground

World Cup qualifyingSwitzerland's closest rivals Kosovo lose ground

European Championship qualification. U21 poorly rewarded with home draw

European Championship qualificationU21 poorly rewarded with home draw

World Cup qualifiers. Germany with clear win against Luxembourg

World Cup qualifiersGermany with clear win against Luxembourg