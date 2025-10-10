Switzerland put in a strong first-half performance against Sweden, but are very lucky not to go behind shortly before the break. Sweden's Bergvall misses the ball in front of the empty Swiss goal.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Despite a strong first half in Sweden, Switzerland are lucky not to go into the break trailing.

Sweden midfielder Bergvall spectacularly misses the opening goal for the home team in front of an empty net. Show more

Not true! In the 43rd minute of the top duel in World Cup qualifying Group B between Sweden and Switzerland, the entire Strawberry Arena in Solno was already screaming for a goal. Superstar Isak flicks the ball away from Switzerland's defensive boss Akanji and heads towards the Swiss goal. There he crosses to the free-standing Bergvall. But the midfielder fumbles the ball in front of the empty box.

Pure luck from the Swiss team's point of view. In the end, the Nati win the game 2:0 thanks in part to Bergvall's miss.