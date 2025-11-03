GC goes down 6-0 in the away game in Lucerne. After conceding the sixth goal, goalkeeper Justin Hammel has had enough and tells his teammates off.

Andreas Lunghi

It was a poor Sunday afternoon for coach Gerald Scheiblehner's young squad. The Hoppers went down 6-0 at the Swissporarena in Lucerne. It was the second defeat in a row away from home after the 5-0 loss in St. Gallen the previous weekend.

"Of course it's not pleasant," said the Austrian in an interview with blue Sport after the game. "I can't really blame the team for much in the first half. Three set-pieces and we're 3-0 down."

Tactically, his team was on the ball, but after the penalty to make it 0:1 and the quick 0:2, it was a different game. "0:6 is a lot, but we will come out of it stronger."

Goalkeeper Justin Hammel began the build-up work immediately after the sixth goal conceded. The 24-year-old called his team-mates to him and gave them a talking-to in the circle.

"The feeling will be even better"

What he told them remained between them: "There are things that stay internal. It's an absolute no-go how the last two away games have gone. We have an important game next week and we have to look ahead."

More insight is provided by his coach, who gave a speech in the dressing room shortly after the game: "I told them that I take responsibility for the way they played. That I continue to trust them and that we will keep the energy high."

He has often experienced how young teams go through phases like this. "But I've also seen them come back stronger and then the feeling is even better," concluded Scheiblehner.

More comments on the game