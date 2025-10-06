Frank Feltscher (r.) and Amir Abrashi celebrate the 3-0 win against Belarus at the 2011 European Under-21 Championship. Abrashi played for Albania a little later, Feltscher for Venezuela. KEYSTONE

Today, Bajrami, an Albanian international, joins the Swiss national team. After Hajdari, Avdullahu, Kospo and Gartenmann, this is another player who has changed countries. It's high time for a list of all the players who have changed countries.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nati coach Murat Yakin has called up Adrian Bajrami, a triple Albanian international.

International transfers of footballers seem to be in fashion: In 2025, Hajdari, Avdullahu, Kospo and Gartenmann have already changed countries.

blue News shows the long list of all national team transfers. Show more

Adrian Bajrami (23) is the big surprise in Murat Yakin's squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Sweden and Slovenia.

The player on loan from FC Luzern played his last of three senior internationals for Albania in November 2022. As these were only test matches, the dual national is still allowed to switch nations. Bajrami already played for Switzerland at U18 level before moving on to the Albanian youth team.

Changing national teams seems to be in vogue: Albian Hajdari, Leon Avdullahu (both from Switzerland to Kosovo), Eman Kospo (to Bosnia-Herzegovina) and Stefan Gartenmann (from Denmark to Switzerland) have already changed nations recently. Their reasons are different. And so did their reactions: some made big headlines, others made none.

blue lists Swiss dual nationals who have switched national teams. Although there is no guarantee of completeness, the list is very long.

The long list of national team changers Albania

➡️ Amir Abrashi (until U21 Switzerland, from 2013 Albania)

➡️ Arlind Ajeti (until U21 Switzerland, from 2014 Albania)

➡️Naser Aliji (until U21 Switzerland, from 2015 Albania)

➡️ Adrian Bajrami (until U18 Switzerland, from 2022 Albania, 2025 in the Swiss squad)

➡️ Nedim Bajrami (until U21 Switzerland, from 2021 Albania)

➡️ Migjen Basha (until U21 Switzerland, from 2013 Albania)

➡️ Vullnet Basha (until U21 Switzerland, from 2013 Albania)

➡️ Mergim Brahimi (until U21 Switzerland, from 2012 Albania)

➡️ Shkelzen Gashi (until U21 Switzerland, from 2013 Albania)

➡️ Florian Kamberi (until U21 Switzerland, debut for Albania pending)

➡️ Florent Shehu (until U17 Switzerland, from U19 Albania, no senior international yet)

➡️ Taulant Xhaka (until U21 Switzerland, from 2014 Albania)

➡️ Frédéric Veseli (until U21 Switzerland, from 2015 Albania)

Angola

➡️ Genséric Kusunga (until Switzerland U21, from 2014 Angola)

➡️ Signori Antonio (until Switzerland U20, from 2014 Angola)

Bosnia-Herzegovina

➡️ Izet Hajrovic (1 senior international for Switzerland, from 2013 Bosnia)

➡️ Sead Hajrovic (until U19 Switzerland, from 2013 U21 Bosnia)

➡️ Elvir Muminovic (U17 Switzerland, from U17 Bosnia-Herzegovina)

➡️ Daniel Pavlovic (until U21 Switzerland, from 2017 Bosnia)

➡️ Eldin Jakupovic (until U20 Switzerland, then U21 Bosnia, from 2008 Switzerland)

➡️ Haris Tabakovic (until Switzerland U21, from 2023 Bosnia-Herzegovina)

Denmark

➡️ Stefan Gartenmann (until U21 Denmark, from 2025 Switzerland)

Dominican Republic

➡️ Heinz Barmettler Veloz (one international for Switzerland in 2009, Dominican Republic from 2012)

Gambia

➡️ Saidy Janko (until Switzerland U21, from 2021 Gambia)

Haiti

➡️ Kim Jaggy (until Switzerland U21, from 2011 Haiti)

DR Congo

➡️ Charles Pickel (until U20 Switzerland, from 2023 DR Congo)

➡️ Joel Kiassumbua (until U18 Switzerland, from 2015 DR Congo)

➡️ Nzuzi Toko (until U21 Switzerland, from 2013 DR Congo)

Canada

➡️ Jayson Leutwiler (until U21 Switzerland, from 2016 Canada)

Kosovo

➡️ Eris Abedini (until U20 Switzerland, from 2022 Kosovo)

➡️ Albion Avdijaj (until U19 Switzerland, from U21 Albania)

➡️ Mersim Asllani (until U21 Switzerland, from 2021 Kosovo)

➡️ Uran Bislimi (2022 2 caps for Kosovo, from 2023 Switzerland)

➡️ Albert Bunjaku (2010 6 caps for Switzerland, from 2016 Kosovo)

➡️ Toni Domgjoni (until U21 Switzerland, from 2022 Kosovo)

➡️ Betim Fazliji (until U20 Switzerland, from 2020 Kosovo)

➡️ Florent Hadergjonaj (2017 one international for Switzerland, from 2019 Kosovo)

➡️ Kreshnik Hajrizi (until U17 Switzerland, from 2022 Kosovo)

➡️ Cendrim Kameraj (until U19 Switzerland, from U21 Kosovo)

➡️ Jetmir Krasniqi (until U21 Switzerland, from 2018 Kosovo)

➡️ Hekuran Kryeziu (until U19 Switzerland, from 2016 Kosovo)

➡️ Mirlind Kryeziu (until U20 Switzerland, from 2021 Kosovo)

Croatia

➡️ Ivan Rakitic (until U21 Switzerland, from 2007 Croatia)

➡️ Mladen Petric (until U21 Switzerland, from 2001 Croatia)

Nigeria

➡️ Steven Ukoh (until U20 Switzerland, from 2015 Nigeria).

North Macedonia

➡️ Luan Abazi (until U17 Switzerland, from U18 North Macedonia, no senior internationals yet)

➡️ Nikola Gjorgjev (until U19 Switzerland, from 2016 North Macedonia)

Austria

➡️ Moritz Bauer (until U21 Switzerland, from 2017 Austria)

Portugal

➡️ Joel Dinis Castro Pereira (until U17 Switzerland, from U17 Portugal, no senior international)

➡️ Christian Marques (until U17 Switzerland, from U19 Portugal, no senior international).

Philippines

➡️ Michael Kempter (until U20 Switzerland, from 2021 Philippines)

➡️ Randy Schneider (until U21 Switzerland, from 2025 Philippines)

Serbia

➡️ Zdravko Kuzmanovic (until U21 Switzerland, from 2007 Serbia)

➡️ Aleksandar Prijovic (until U21 Switzerland, from 2017 Serbia)

➡️ Milos Veljkovic (until U16 Switzerland, from 2017 Serbia)

Thailand

➡️ Charyl Chappuis (until U20 Switzerland, from 2014 Thailand)

➡️ Peter Läng (until U21 Switzerland, from 2009 Thailand)

➡️ Chitchanok Xaysensourinthone (U18 Switzerland, one U23 match for Thailand, no senior internationals).

Tunisia

➡️ Yassin Mikari (until U21 Switzerland, from 2008 Tunisia)

Turkey

➡️ Harun Alpsoy (until U19 Switzerland, from U20 Turkey, no senior internationals yet)

➡️ Kerim Frei Koyunlu (until U21 Switzerland, from 2012 Turkey)

Venezuela

➡️ Frank Feltscher (until U21 Switzerland, from 2011 Venezuela)

➡️ Rolf Feltscher (until U21 Switzerland, from 2011 Venezuela) Show more

You might also be interested in