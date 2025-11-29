  1. Residential Customers
The Thun coach with a difference Here Mauro Lustrinelli becomes DJ Lustrigol

Michael Wegmann

29.11.2025

Thun's successful coach Mauro Lustrinelli doesn't just provide the music in the Super League. He also cuts a fine figure behind the DJ booth. DJ Lustrigol's style? "I play everything, but my favorites are house and Italo pop."

29.11.2025, 13:00

29.11.2025, 13:36

When Thun coach Mauro Lustrinelli blue Sport invites him to his home for lunch - the Ticino native serves risotto based on a family recipe with luganighe, a glass of Merlot and homemade tiramisu - he also shows off his hobby room in the cellar.

There is a DJ booth in one corner. You don't have to dust it, it's often in use. "I'm often here after work making music. When I can get into that DJ vibe, it's relaxing for me."

He was already making music before he became a professional footballer in the mid-90s. "I used to DJ in one or two clubs in Bellinzona." DJ Lustrigol's last public appearance was at FC Thun's promotion party this summer. His style? Lustrinelli: "I DJ everything. But preferably house and Italo dance."

If he continues like this with FC Thun, an even bigger party will follow at the end of the season. You can bet that Lustrinelli would also provide the music then.

