Slapstick from the U17 national team Here Nevio Scherrer misses the empty goal from point-blank range

Luca Betschart

14.11.2025

The Swiss U17 team put in a composed performance in the round of 16 of the World Cup and took a decisive 3-0 lead by the 58th minute. However, Luigi Pisino's team didn't get everything right against Egypt.

14.11.2025, 17:00

The Swiss national team got off to a good start in the knockout phase of the U17 World Cup. Coach Luigi Pisino's team put in a composed performance against Egypt and proved efficient in the opposition penalty area - with the exception of one action in the 62nd minute.

After a nice combination, Stiel gets his shot away from the best position, but an Egyptian defender is able to block the shot on the goal line. The ball then falls right at the feet of Nevio Scherrer. But the striker misses the empty goal from point-blank range and only hits the post.

Nevertheless, because Scherrer (16) and Stiel (58) made better use of their earlier chances and were among the scorers, Switzerland were already leading 3-0 at this point - and did not let anything else get in their way. Egypt did manage to score a consolation goal shortly before the end, but it came too late.

The World Cup dream lives on. The Swiss U17s beat Egypt and advance to the round of 16

The World Cup dream lives onThe Swiss U17s beat Egypt and advance to the round of 16

A portrait of all the talents. These Swiss are playing their way into the limelight at the U17 World Cup

A portrait of all the talentsThese Swiss are playing their way into the limelight at the U17 World Cup

