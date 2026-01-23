Beni Thurnheer achieved cult status as a soccer commentator. In the "World Cup Legends Talk," he reveals how good he is with the ball. "I can't juggle the ball three times," says the TV legend.

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you Beni Thurnheer has commentated on countless matches featuring the Swiss national team. He has traveled to World Cups and European Championships and conducted interviews with the greats of the soccer world.

Because “Beni National” is just as much a part of the 1994 World Cup for us Swiss as Bregy, Sutter, or Sforza, he’ll also be a guest on the blue Sport Talk episode “USA 94 – World Cup Legends Forever.”

In the process, he reveals just how (un)talented he himself was as a soccer player and, years later, admits to breaking a rule. Summary created with

Beni Thurnheer provided commentary on countless Swiss national team games. He traveled to World Cups and European Championships and conducted interviews with the greats of the soccer world. Because “Beni National” is just as much a part of the legendary 1994 World Cup in the U.S. for us Swiss as Bregy, Sutter, or Sforza, he’ll also be a guest on the blue-Talk episode “USA 94 – World Cup Legends Forever.”

His words “there’s no one quite like Georges Bregy” remain unforgettable, as does his coverage of the national team alongside his brilliant co-commentator, former world-class star Günter Netzer. Aside from Netzer, Thurnheer reveals that Alain Sutter was his favorite interviewee back then. “He always had interesting stories to tell.”

As a soccer player myself, I was rather untalented

Thurnheer commentated on 102 games at World Championships. The 2014 tournament in Brazil, home of the record-holding World Champion, was his last.

And what about Thurnheer himself—who was chatting with Netzer and Sutter about soccer—how good is he with the ball at his feet? If you believe him, not very good. “I can’t even juggle the ball three or four times, but I admire everyone who can,” Thurnheer reveals.

Hardly Any Deployments Despite Rule Violation

Nevertheless, he, too—albeit only in his senior years—played soccer passionately. “I even had two player licenses. One with FC Seuzach and one for the company soccer team at FC Radio-Fernsehen,” he says, revealing: “That would have been strictly forbidden. But back then there were no computers yet, and the two licensing authorities couldn’t coordinate with each other.”

Even though “Beni National” cheated by playing for two teams at once, he didn’t play in many games. “I was often on the road because of my job, so I didn’t get to play soccer very often.”

All episodes featuring Beni Thurnheer in the series “USA 1994: World Cup Heroes Forever”

The full-length "Legends Talk" with Beni Thurnheer

28:02 WM-Helden für immer: mit Beni Thurnheer Er kann nur dreimal jonglieren, dennoch gehört er zu unseren grössten WM-Helden. TV-Legende Beni Thurnheer erzählt Anekdoten über Popcorn, Prominenz, Köbi Kuhn sowie Sascha Ruefer. Und er verrät, was ihn im Fernsehen wirklich nervt.