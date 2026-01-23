On blue Sport's World Cup talk show, TV legend Beni Thurnheer shares some behind-the-scenes stories. Among other things, he recounts how Köbi Kuhn once angrily confronted him after he commented rather cynically on a boring national team game.

"Yakin finally ran for the first time" This is how Beni Thurnheer annoyed Köbi Kuhn on the plane

Short on time? blue News has the highlights for you Beni Thurnheer recalls a dull 0-0 draw by Switzerland in Georgia during the 2006 World Cup qualifiers. Because of the poor performance, he commented on the match with particular cynicism at the time.

Due to some issues before the return flight, the national team replayed the game on the plane, complete with Thurnheer's commentary. Coach Köbi Kuhn was not pleased with this and later confronted him about it.

Despite this incident, Thurnheer describes his relationship with Kuhn and Roy Hodgson as good. Hodgson even explained to him in person once why goalie Marco Pascolo played so many long balls. Summary created with

Actually, TV legend Beni Thurnheer always had a good rapport with the Swiss soccer players and coaches whose games he commentated on. Actually. Because there was one time he really got Köbi Kuhn’s blood boiling.

“That’s a nice anecdote from the 2006 World Cup qualifiers. Switzerland was playing in Georgia. The national team played really poorly—it was a 0–0 draw,” Thurnheer recounts on blue Sport’s World Cup Talk. “And when a game is that boring, as a commentator you tend to get a little cynical and make snide remarks.”

So far, so good. But when the Swiss national team’s plane had trouble taking off, they decided to show the team the entire game again. “When I saw the SRF logo, I realized they were showing the game with my commentary,” recalls Thurnheer, who was also on the plane.

There was also an incident involving Hodgson

Much to the annoyance of the national team coach at the time: “At some point, Köbi Kuhn came up to me in the back and asked if I’d seen the same game he had. Of course, he saw it differently and said that one point in Georgia would be enough. In the end, that one point was indeed enough, and he turned out to be right.”

Otherwise, though, the two had always had a good relationship. He also got along well with Kuhn’s predecessor, Roy Hodgson. “I criticized goalie Marco Pascolo just once because he was kicking every ball forward. But after the game, Hodgson explained to me that this had been his instruction, because the opponent’s midfield was so much better,” Thurnheer says with a laugh.

All episodes featuring Beni Thurnheer in the series “USA 1994: World Cup Heroes Forever”

The full-length "Legends Talk" with Beni Thurnheer

28:02 WM-Helden für immer: mit Beni Thurnheer Er kann nur dreimal jonglieren, dennoch gehört er zu unseren grössten WM-Helden. TV-Legende Beni Thurnheer erzählt Anekdoten über Popcorn, Prominenz, Köbi Kuhn sowie Sascha Ruefer. Und er verrät, was ihn im Fernsehen wirklich nervt.