On "blue Sport," TV legend Beni Thurnheer shares some behind-the-scenes stories. Among other things, he recounts how Köbi Kuhn once angrily confronted him after he commented rather cynically on a boring national team game.
Actually, TV legend Beni Thurnheer always had a good rapport with the Swiss soccer players and coaches whose games he commentated on. Actually. Because there was one time he really got Köbi Kuhn’s blood boiling.
“That’s a great anecdote from the 2006 World Cup qualifiers. Switzerland was playing in Georgia. The national team played really poorly—it was a 0–0 draw,” Thurnheer recounts on blue Sport. “And when a game is that boring, as a commentator you tend to get a little cynical and make snide remarks.”
So far, so good. But when the Swiss national team’s plane had trouble taking off, they decided to show the team the entire game again. “When I saw the SRF logo, I realized they were showing the game with my commentary,” recalls Thurnheer, who was also on the plane.
Much to the chagrin of the national team coach at the time: “At some point, Köbi Kuhn came up to me in the back and asked if I’d seen the same game he had. Of course, he saw it differently and said that one point in Georgia would be enough. In the end, that one point was indeed enough, and he turned out to be right.”
Otherwise, though, the two had always had a good relationship. He also got along well with Kuhn’s predecessor, Roy Hodgson. “I criticized goalie Marco Pascolo just once because he was kicking every ball forward. But after the game, Hodgson explained to me that this had been his instruction, because the opponent’s midfield was so much better,” Thurnheer says with a laugh.
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