Gianni Infantino's plan to sell World Cup rights to private investors has failed. Criticism of the FIFA boss is growing louder. There has long been talk of scenarios surrounding his departure.

Three years ago, Gianni Infantino was re-elected as FIFA president to the applause of the delegates. “To all of you who love me—and I know there are many of you—and to all of you who hate me—and I know there are a few of you—I love you all,” said the Swiss national, who has been in office since 2016, after the vote by acclamation in Rwanda’s capital, Kigali.

Elections are scheduled for next year. On March 18, 2027, if all goes according to plan, Infantino hopes to be elected president for a final four-year term at the 77th FIFA Congress in Rabat, Morocco, in accordance with the statutes. However, the failed investor deal is causing criticism of the 56-year-old to grow ever louder. A change at the top seems possible, even though the man from Valais enjoys a great deal of support.

One option: the FIFA Council

Candidates have until November 18 to submit their applications for the FIFA presidential election. By then, potential support bases should be secured. Victor Montagliani, president of CONCACAF—the continental confederation responsible for North and Central America and the Caribbean—is said to have such ambitions. However, there is no official challenger to Infantino as of yet.

If, for example, an opposition led by the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) were to seek the swift removal of the FIFA president—which does not seem unlikely given the recent strong statements—the FIFA Council could take action.

This so-called FIFA Council is the organization’s most important decision-making body between FIFA Congresses and consists of 37 members. According to the BBC, at least 19 members would have to vote in favor to convene an emergency meeting. The meeting would have to take place within two weeks. However, Infantino could simply reject any call for his resignation.

Or the FIFA Congress

Another option would be an extraordinary session of the FIFA Congress, the governing body of the world soccer federation. This would require one-fifth of the votes (43) from FIFA’s 211 member associations. The request must be submitted in writing, and the meeting must then be held within three months. A vote of no confidence against Infantino could then be called.

However, there is not yet an official challenger. Furthermore, criticism of Infantino’s plans by FIFA members does not necessarily mean they are calling for him to step down.

You might also be interested in this