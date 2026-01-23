After a disappointing last season, YB is looking ahead. Coach Gerardo Seoane wants to stabilize the defense and bring more “bite and hunger” back to the locker room. Captain Loris Benito also sees room for improvement when it comes to team spirit.

Here's what it's all about YB coach Gerardo Seoane sees the defense and the team's response after losing possession as the biggest areas for improvement. At the same time, he is calling for more tenacity, discipline, and a hunger for success.

After a disappointing season, Captain Loris Benito wants to strengthen team spirit. He emphasizes that the team has the talent, but now everyone needs to work together.

Newcomer Joël Mall will serve as the backup goalie behind Marvin Keller. He wants to contribute his experience to the team and puts the team's success ahead of his personal interests. Summary created with

YB coach Gerardo Seoane didn't have to deal with any overweight players during preseason. “That's no longer a problem with today's generation. The players are very responsible when it comes to their fitness.”

After a disappointing last season (6th place in the Super League), the Bern team is on a mission to redeem itself. According to the 47-year-old, the facts are clear: “We conceded far too many goals. We have offensive potential, but in many games we hurt ourselves with red cards. For us as staff or the coaching team, it’s important to identify these issues so we can work on them on the practice field.”

Seone continued: “We’re placing a strong emphasis on defense—how we want to defend as a team, but above all, how we react when we lose possession, which is always our Achilles’ heel.” At the same time, the team wants to continue to be dominant on offense.

03:25 Seoane: «Fokus liegt auf der Defensive»

The former Leverkusen and Gladbach coach wants to see “determination and a hunger for success in the locker room.” To achieve that, he explains, you have to put up with certain inconveniences and also address certain issues.

18. Pre-season Training for Benito

Captain Loris Benito is participating in his 18th preseason as a professional. “There needs to be a spirit in training where we go above and beyond for each other. That’s definitely what was missing last year. Our performances weren’t consistent,” says Benito, adding: “We’ve had some very good matches that showed the quality is there. And then, on the other hand, there were matches that weren’t as good—ones where you got the feeling that the team spirit wasn’t quite there. We’ll definitely be working hard on that,” promises the native of Aargau.

04:40 Benito: «Man macht sich viele Gedanken»

Even if more players join the team, he isn’t afraid of competition. “I’ve been through so many transfer windows and rosters. Let’s be honest—you always hope the team gets stronger. So it doesn’t matter whether we’re adding a defensive or offensive player—everyone is always welcome,” says the versatile defender.

Mall: “I put my ego aside”

One new face at YB is Joël Mall. After his time at Servette, the 35-year-old took the initiative to move to Bern himself. “That happened on my own initiative—I don’t have an agent anymore,” he notes. The project was a good fit for both sides, according to Mall, who has “seen many familiar faces again” in the capital.

His role with the Yellow-Blacks is “relatively clearly defined.” Mall is the number two behind starting goalie Marvin Keller. “I’m there when I’m needed,” he makes clear, adding that he’s also responsible for matters off the field. With his wealth of experience, he knows what it takes for a team to be successful. “Feeling the tension in the locker room a bit, steering the atmosphere, bringing the group together, or managing egos so that the blend of individual talent flows into the team,” he says, describing his job profile.

“I’m really excited to work with Marvin and push each other. And if Marvin has a great season, then I’ll have done my job. I’m putting my ego aside,” emphasizes Mall, who believes he can “make a big difference” even as a backup goalie.