With new rules, the referees aim to crack down on time-wasting and further minimize incorrect calls during this Super League season. Here’s a look at how the rules were applied on the first matchday.

Fighting Against Delays Here's how the referees applied the new rules on the first match day

For throw-ins and goal kicks, the referees will now count down from 5 seconds. If the time limit is exceeded, the opposing team is awarded a throw-in or a corner kick.

On the very first matchday of the new season, fans were treated to a few examples of this, as shown in the video above. For instance, in the game against Sion, YB defender Lewin Blum took too long to take the throw-in, which is why possession went to the opposing team. The Thun team even gifted FC Lucerne a corner kick because it took longer than five seconds to take the goal kick.

There is also a new rule regarding player substitutions. Substituted players must leave the field within ten seconds; otherwise, the substitute may not enter the game until one minute has passed and play has been interrupted again.

In addition, players who are receiving treatment on the field or who cause a stoppage in play due to an injury must, as a general rule, remain off the field for at least one minute before they are allowed to return.

The only thing missing is the "Hydration Breaks"

There is also an important change regarding the VAR. It may now intervene not only in cases of goals, penalty kicks, or direct red cards, but also when a player has clearly been shown a second yellow card in error. Or in cases of “player mix-ups,” such as with Breel Embolo at the World Cup—that is, when a caution or sending-off is issued to the wrong player.

A corner kick that was incorrectly awarded can now be rescinded by the VAR, provided that the correction is made immediately and without delaying the game.

Holding one's hand over one's mouth while speaking in a provocative, mocking, or inflammatory manner will now also be penalized with a red card in the Super League.

However, the “hydration breaks” that were the subject of much discussion at the World Cup will not be adopted. Hydration breaks will remain possible in Switzerland as before, but will only be ordered under appropriate weather conditions and after consultation with the participating teams.

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