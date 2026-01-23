Sion missed out on its first win of the season but put itself in a strong position to advance in the first leg of the second qualifying round of the Conference League. Vaduz, Lugano, and St. Gallen took the lead at home.

Despite their overwhelming dominance, Sion fell behind after a quarter of an hour at Borysov’s deserted away stadium in Sumqayit, Azerbaijan. In the 42nd minute, Winsley Boteli equalized off a pass from Rilind Nivokazi. No spectators were present due to a UEFA sanction against Borysaw. Immediately before the counterattack that put the visitors behind, a goal by Boteli had been disallowed for offside.

Sion will thus head into the second leg at the Tourbillon in a week’s time with its chances of advancing still intact. Its opponent in the third qualifying round—the second-to-last round before the group stage—would be the winner of the match between Zimbru Chisinau of Moldova and FC Noah of Armenia.

Vaduz dominates

Vaduz kicked off the season with a comfortable victory. The Super League newcomer won the first leg at home 4-0 against the Andorran Cup champion, Atlètic d'Escaldes. Mischa Eberhard opened the scoring in the 11th minute and added the second goal in the 54th minute. Juan Cabrera and Dejan Sorgic each scored in the final ten minutes.

The Liechtenstein Cup champion was overwhelmingly dominant against the fifth-place team from last season’s “Primera División.” Goalie Leon Valentin Schaffran didn’t have to make a single save the entire game. In the first half, the visitors didn’t have a single shot that missed the goal; in the second half, it took another 20 minutes or so before they had their first.

A Sensation at Sitterstadion

After the first leg of the third qualifying round against Benfica Lisbon, St. Gallen can continue to dream of the Europa League. The team from eastern Switzerland defeated the Portuguese powerhouse 2-1 at home.

Looking at the game as a whole, St. Gallen deserved the win. Coach Enrico Maassen’s team played with courage, put pressure on Benfica with intense pressing, and barely allowed their opponents to get into their rhythm.

After the break, the visitors took control of the game to a greater extent, but clear scoring chances were few and far between. Goalie Lawrence Ati Zigi made several outstanding saves, while the two goals for Grün-Weiss were scored by Aliou Baldé in the first half and Tom Gaal in the second.

Lugano Faces a Tough Challenge in the Rematch

Lugano got off to a strong start in its first competitive match of the season, but faces a tough away game in Kosovo in a week. In the first leg against Dukagjini—which won the Kosovar Cup for the first time more than 30 years after its only league title—the Ticino-based team had to settle for a 1-0 loss.

Renato Steffen scored the only goal of the match after half an hour. The Lugano team had more than 70 percent possession and more than twice as many shots on goal (24 to 12).

News Briefs:

BATE Borissow – Sion 1:1 (1:1)

Sumkayit (AZE). – No spectators (UEFA penalty). – Referee Savovic (MNE). – Goals: 16' Varaksa 1-0. 42' Boteli 1-1.

Sion: Racioppi; Lavanchy, Sow, Kronig, Hefti; Kabacalman, Baltazar; Chouaref (82. Rrudhani), Boteli (64. Lukembila), Surdez (64. Chipperfield); Nivokazi (76. Berdayes).

Liechtenstein – Athletic of Bilbao 4:0 (1:0)

1,403 spectators. – Referee: Muntean (MDA). – Goals: 11' Eberhard 1-0. 54' Eberhard 2-0. 80' Cabrera 3-0. 89' Sorgic 4-0.

Vaduz: Schaffran; Hasler, Simani, Berisha, Schwizer (79' Sawadogo); Hammerich (60. Cabrera), Mack, Eberhard (60. Stark); Dalipi; Akhalaia (8. Sorgic), Monsberger (80. Djokic).

St. Gallen – Benfica Lisbon 2–1 (1–1)

17,179 spectators (sold out). - Referee: Pairetto (ITA). - Goals: 37' Baldé 1-0. 44' Rafa Silva 1-1. 80' Gaal 2-1.

St. Gallen: Ati Zigi; Gaal, Stanic (Ruiz, 93'), Okoroji; Vandermersch, Görtler, Daschner, Boukhalfa (72' Frokaj), Stevanovic; Witzig (72' Hunziker), Baldé (72' Besio).

Lugano – Dukagjini 1:0 (1:0)

SR Schimusik (BLR). - Goal: 31. Steffen 1:0.

Lugano: Von Ballmoos; Zanotti, Mai, Papadopoulos; Cimignani (89' Pihlström), Bislimi, Grgic, Alioski (68' Moncada); Steffen, Dos Santos (79. Kendouci); Behrens (80. Bichsel).

Notes: 87. Red card for Rexhaj (Dukagjini).