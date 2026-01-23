According to coach Udo Portmann, FC Luzern is ready for the new Super League season. Speaking to blue Sport ahead of the match against Thun, Frick’s successor mentioned “a lot of energy” and “a lot of enthusiasm” in training.

"It was striking" Here's what Lucerne coach Udo Portmann has to say ahead of the season opener

Here's what it's all about FC Lucerne will kick off the 2026/27 season on Saturday against defending champion Thun.

After four and a half years under Mario Frick, Udo Portmann is the new face on the sidelines at the Thermoplan Arena.

On "blue Sport," the FCL coach provides a glimpse into the team's preseason preparations and reveals what he expects from his new signings. Summary created with

In May, following Mario Frick’s departure, FC Lucerne pulled a new and completely unexpected name out of thin air: Jörg “Udo” Portmann, the former U17 coach, took over as head coach of the first team.

Numerous names had been mentioned as candidates for the head coaching position at FC Lucerne, but sporting director Remo Meyer has decided to take a completely different approach. The 49-year-old native of Lucerne is taking on his first role in professional soccer. Ahead of the start of the season, he is optimistic about the challenges ahead.

“The intensity in training is higher than with the youth teams, but as a coach, you adapt quickly,” Portmann tells blue Sport. “On the field—where I love to be most—a lot of things are very similar.”

"A tremendous amount of energy and enthusiasm"

As a player, Portmann once played for FC Luzern’s youth teams up to the U21 level. As a coach, he led Cham to promotion to the Promotion League before returning to FC Luzern in 2020, where he coached the U15, U19, and most recently the U17 youth teams. He has now signed a contract as head coach through the summer of 2029.

“I’ve come across a team with an incredible amount of energy and enthusiasm,” says Portmann, describing Lucerne’s preseason preparations. “It was striking how things really took off right from the first practice. We now want to carry that energy into the regular season.”

There, the team from Central Switzerland will face defending champion Thun on Saturday (live on blue Sport starting at 8:30 p.m.). Watch the video above to find out what Portmann’s Lucerne team’s playing style will look like and what the 49-year-old expects from his new signings.