FC Zurich kicked off the Marcel Koller era with a narrow loss in St. Gallen. The new head coach is not dissatisfied with his team's performance, but urges patience.

"We're not quite there yet" Here's what Marcel Koller had to say about his debut with FC Zurich

Here's what it's all about FC Zurich fell to a 1-2 loss against runner-up St. Gallen in the first game of the new season, despite having led at one point.

Neo coach Marcel Koller says he is satisfied with his team's performance and urges patience.

"We still need a little more time," Koller tells blue Sport. Summary created with

FC Zurich came close to pulling off an upset on the first matchday of the new Super League season. Playing on the road against runner-up St. Gallen, Marcel Koller’s team put in a strong performance and held the lead until the 70th minute, before the home team managed to turn the game around with two goals in four minutes.

“In the end, it comes down to the little things,” Koller said after the final whistle, explaining why they missed out on the win. “We had the game well under control in the first half. We should have—or could have—been leading 2–0. Then it might have been a different game. In the second half, St. Gallen turned up the pressure. We’re not quite ready yet to keep up with that high tempo and make it work. We still need a little more time.”

He also noted that his players lacked concentration in certain situations. “We need to work on that,” Koller makes clear, adding: “We played a good game, and we need to keep working—including on our team spirit—so that everyone helps each other and someone steps in when another player is having trouble.”

The Highlights of the Game

05:15 St.Gallen – Zürich 2:1 Super League | 1. Runde | Saison 26/27

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