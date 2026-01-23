In an interview with blue Sport ahead of the season opener against Sion, YB sporting director Christoph Spycher discusses the team's goals for the season, the signing of new leaders, and other potential new additions.
|standings.rank
|Team
|Pld
|Diff.
|standings.points
1
BSC Young Boys
|1
|+2
|3
2
FC Thun
|1
|+2
|3
3
FC Basel
|1
|+1
|3
4
Grasshoppers
|1
|0
|1
5
FC Lausanne-Sport
|1
|0
|1
6
FC Lugano
|0
|0
|0
6
FC Sankt Gallen
|0
|0
|0
6
FC Vaduz
|0
|0
|0
6
FC Zürich
|0
|0
|0
10
Servette FC
|1
|-1
|0
11
FC Sion
|1
|-2
|0
12
FC Luzern
|1
|-2
|0