  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Embarrassing swan dive in the video Servette youngster Miguel is sent off with a yellow-red card

Patrick Lämmle

15.1.2026

This is not how Servette youngster Mardochée Miguel imagined his debut in the starting eleven. The 18-year-old was sent off with a yellow card in the 37th minute.

15.01.2026, 10:51

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Mardochée Miguel makes his first start for Servette.
  • In the 37th minute, the 18-year-old was sent off with a yellow card for a foul.
  • He is the youngest player in the club's history to be sent off.
Show more

After three partial appearances with the professionals, junior international Miguel is allowed to start for the first time against Lausanne-Sport. In the 20th minute, he was yellow-carded for a foul. 17 minutes later, the youngster takes off in the opposing penalty area. It's just a shame that he does so without any outside influence and his swallow is discovered. Consequently, he is sent off with a yellow-red card by top referee Sandro Schärer.

Lausanne triumph in the Léman derby. Servette cost Servette dearly after being sent off for a foul

Lausanne triumph in the Léman derbyServette cost Servette dearly after being sent off for a foul

Miguel also sets an inglorious club record in the process: At 18 years and 237 days old, he became the youngest Servette player ever to be sent off. He is number 9 in the league in this statistic.

In the end, Servette lost 0:1 to Lausanne-Sport, and a glance at the table stung Geneva's heart.

An ode to the swallow

Football news

San Diego as a base camp. The national team stays in this luxury hotel during the World Cup

San Diego as a base campThe national team stays in this luxury hotel during the World Cup

Horrendous start for Arbeloa at Real.

Horrendous start for Arbeloa at Real"A disaster that will go down in history"

Three Swiss ski stars also take part. Emotional funeral ceremony in Sion for the victims of the Crans-Montana fire

Three Swiss ski stars also take partEmotional funeral ceremony in Sion for the victims of the Crans-Montana fire

Murat Yakin in an interview.

Murat Yakin in an interview"I particularly enjoy being a national team coach in these moments"

Winterthur cheated out of the lead goal?. Refereeing expert Klossner criticizes VAR:

Winterthur cheated out of the lead goal?Refereeing expert Klossner criticizes VAR: "Should not have intervened"