This is not how Servette youngster Mardochée Miguel imagined his debut in the starting eleven. The 18-year-old was sent off with a yellow card in the 37th minute.

Patrick Lämmle

After three partial appearances with the professionals, junior international Miguel is allowed to start for the first time against Lausanne-Sport. In the 20th minute, he was yellow-carded for a foul. 17 minutes later, the youngster takes off in the opposing penalty area. It's just a shame that he does so without any outside influence and his swallow is discovered. Consequently, he is sent off with a yellow-red card by top referee Sandro Schärer.

Miguel also sets an inglorious club record in the process: At 18 years and 237 days old, he became the youngest Servette player ever to be sent off. He is number 9 in the league in this statistic.

In the end, Servette lost 0:1 to Lausanne-Sport, and a glance at the table stung Geneva's heart.

An ode to the swallow