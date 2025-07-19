The Spanish women stand guard for the Swiss after the game. KEYSTONE

The Swiss national team not only impresses the fans, but also their opponents. The Spaniards pay tribute to Switzerland by standing in front of the players' tunnel after the 2:0 victory.

Sandro Zappella

Supported by almost 30,000 spectators in the sold-out Wankdorf in Bern, the national team almost drove Spain to despair. For 66 minutes, the reigning world champions barely found any gaps in the Swiss bulwark.

And when they did, Livia Peng or the edge of the goal stood in their way. Early on in the game, the Spaniards also failed to score from the penalty spot: Caldentey shot the ball past the left post.

With this performance, Pia Sundhage's team not only earned the respect of their fans, but also that of their opponents: While the Swiss players say goodbye to the crowd after the final whistle, the Spaniards gather in front of the players' tunnel.

When the Swiss came in their direction, they formed a guard of honor. A great tribute to the Swiss performance: "Beautiful significance," says captain Lia Wälti to SRF after the game. "You were able to experience something beautiful today with all these fans. The atmosphere was incredible. It's not yet the case that we can always experience this in women's football."

"I think they had respect for our performance. We made it difficult for them over a long period of time. It's never easy to keep a clean sheet against Spain, they've scored a lot of goals in recent games. It's sad that we're out. But we can leave this tournament with a broad chest."

