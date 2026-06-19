National team player Alayah Pilgrim is following the Swiss national team’s World Cup matches up close on site. The 23-year-old talks to blue Sport about the Bosnia game and her goals for the upcoming season.

Jan Arnet

As the girlfriend of Noah Okafor’s brother Elijah, Alayah Pilgrim is right in the thick of the Okafor entourage, which is attending the national team’s World Cup matches. After Switzerland’s 4-1 victory over Bosnia, blue Sport caught up with the national team player outside the massive SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

“The atmosphere was amazing. Everyone was cheering wildly—it was so loud. I was sitting right behind the players’ bench, very close to the sideline in this huge stadium,” says Pilgrim. 70,000 spectators created a breathtaking atmosphere. “It was truly incredible.”

Pilgrim is absolutely satisfied with the Swiss team’s performance, even though the national team struggled a bit in the first half. “The substitutes made the difference. Manzambi was the best—a very good player with a lot of potential. But Vargas also came on strong.”

“My goal is to stay healthy”

Pilgrim won the double with AS Roma last season. Of course, she wants to compete for the league and cup titles with Roma again this season. “And in the Champions League, we want to go further than we did last year.”

On a personal level, her goal is to stay healthy. She was sidelined for months last season due to cartilage damage. “I want to stay healthy—that’s the most important thing. And of course, I’m absolutely determined to make it to the World Cup in Brazil next year with the national team.”