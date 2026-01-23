Beni Thurnheer achieved cult status as a soccer commentator. On the “World Cup Legends Talk” show, he reveals the truth about his own skills with the ball. “I can’t juggle the ball three times,” says the TV legend.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Beni Thurnheer commentated on countless Swiss national team matches. He traveled to World Cups and European Championships and conducted interviews with the greats of the soccer world.

Because “Beni National” is as much a part of the 1994 World Cup for us Swiss as Bregy, Sutter, or Sforza, he’s also a guest on the blue Sport Talk episode “USA 94 – World Cup Legends Forever.”

There, he reveals just how (un)talented he was as a soccer player himself and, years later, confesses to a rule violation.

Beni Thurnheer commentated on countless matches for the Swiss national team. He traveled to World Cups and European Championships and conducted interviews with the greats of the soccer world. Because “Beni National” is just as much a part of the legendary 1994 World Cup in the U.S. for us Swiss as Bregy, Sutter, or Sforza, he’s also a guest on the blue Talk show “USA 94 – World Cup Legends Forever.”

His famous line, “There’s no one quite like Georges Bregy,” and his coverage of the national team alongside his brilliant co-commentator, former world star Günter Netzer, remain unforgettable. Aside from Netzer, Thurnheer reveals that Alain Sutter was his favorite interview subject back then. “He always had good stories to tell.”

As a soccer player himself, he was rather untalented

Thurnheer commentated on 102 World Cup matches. The 2014 tournament in Brazil, home of the record-holding world champions, was his last.

And what about Thurnheer himself—who discussed soccer with Netzer and Sutter—how good is he with the ball at his feet? If you believe him, not all that great. “I can’t even juggle the ball three or four times, but I admire everyone who can,” Thurnheer reveals.

Hardly Any Playing Time Despite Breaking the Rules

Nevertheless, he, too—albeit only in his senior years—played soccer passionately. “I even had two player licenses. One with FC Seuzach and one for company soccer with FC Radio-Fernsehen,” he says, adding: “That would have been strictly forbidden. But back then there were no computers yet, and the two licensing bodies couldn’t coordinate with each other.”

Although “Beni National” cheated by playing for two teams at once, he didn’t play in many matches. “I was often on the road because of my job, so I didn’t get to play that often.”

All episodes featuring Beni Thurnheer in the series “USA 1994: World Cup Heroes Forever”

The full-length “Legends Talk” with Beni Thurnheer