Granit Xhaka’s candid remarks after the World Cup warm-up match against Australia and ahead of the opener against Qatar didn’t go over well everywhere. Swiss National Team Director Pierluigi Tami discusses the Xhaka controversy on “Heimspiel.”

Jan Arnet

No time? blue News summarizes for you Swiss national team captain Granit Xhaka puts in a strong performance during the 4-1 victory over Bosnia, thereby responding on the field to the discussions surrounding him.

Swiss national team director Pierluigi Tami cannot understand why anonymous quotes about the supposedly poor atmosphere within the team ended up in a media report.

“Anyone who disagrees with the captain’s critical remarks can confront Xhaka about them directly,” says Tami. Show more

Granit Xhaka publicly criticized his teammates with blunt remarks. First, after the 1-1 draw in the friendly against Australia, he criticized the team’s lackadaisical attitude; after the Qatar game, the substitutes came in for harsh criticism. The backlash: Ahead of the Bosnia match, the captain himself came under fire.

Those close to the team are concerned and are even saying that the atmosphere is becoming toxic, wrote the “Blick,” publishing anonymous quotes from sources close to the national team players. There is too much negativity, which is said to be affecting the team’s morale.

The record-holding national team player later admitted that such reports don’t just bounce off him and also praised his teammates after the 4-1 victory over Bosnia.

“Anyone who has a different opinion can confront Xhaka”

For blue Sport Editor-in-Chief Andreas Böni, the way Xhaka reacted to the controversy surrounding him is also commendable. “He accepted the criticism, took it in stride, and then delivered. Period,” says Böni on the show “Heimspiel bei der Nati.” He continues: “He showed how he leads and what kind of captain he is. Despite all the commotion surrounding him, he remained incredibly focused.”

National Team Director Pierluigi Tami believes the team must resolve such issues among themselves without the public getting wind of it. “You can have a different opinion, but we all have to stay on the same page. Anyone who disagrees with such a statement can also confront Xhaka.”

This kind of exchange is also necessary. “It’s important to be honest and open with one another. A good result on the field helps with that, too,” says Tami. “The performance against Bosnia was solid. That was the right response to all the discussions.”

Böni sees it similarly: “You have to have the courage to go to the captain and address things directly. Then you can sort it out among yourselves.” But in a team with 26 different personalities and many family members and advisors around, it’s also quite normal for certain things to leak to the public. “But when anonymous quotes are published, it’s very delicate.”

Watch the full interview in the video