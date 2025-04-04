With a draw against Iceland and a defeat against Norway, the women's national team did not get off to the desired start to their home European Championship campaign. Will they win against France in their third Nations League match for the first time in 2025? Watch it live here.
62nd minute
Ivelj with the header
There it is, the first chance of the second half for the Swiss. After a lovely combination, it's Ivelj again who gets her head on target. But the ball sails past the goal.
60th minute
Where is the reaction?
Switzerland remain harmless. At the moment, it's hard to imagine how Pia Sundhage's team could score two more goals here.
53rd minute
Switzerland harmless
Can Switzerland respond in the second half? The start is not particularly promising. The French have been too composed so far. With Pilgrim and Reuteler replacing Piubel and Vallotto, Sundhage has at least brought on two new players.
43rd minute
Bacha scores after all
Five minutes later, Bacha rewarded herself with a goal. After a free kick, the Frenchwomen put the ball in front of them. The Swiss defense misses and Bacha strikes from around 30 meters. The ball is sharp, flutters, but is very central. Elvira Herzog lets the ball slip through her hands and the goalkeeper looks very, very bad.
38th minute
Bacha almost scores a dream goal
Wow, what a move from Selma Bacha! The Frenchwoman dances through the Swiss defense as if they were slalom poles. Bacha then hits the leather against the crossbar from a relatively acute angle. This action definitely deserved a goal, luckily for Switzerland
35th minute
Hardly any chances left
The game has flattened out a little in the last few minutes. There have been no scoring chances recently and Switzerland are still pretty unsettled after conceding the goal.
28th minute
The best Swiss chance so far
After a corner, Luana Bühler is suddenly free at the second post. However, her header lacks a little pressure and Peyraud-Magnin in the French goal makes a strong save.
25th minute
Switzerland somewhat shocked
The Swiss are somewhat inhibited after falling behind. Bitter, as it was the first chance of the game for the French. After 25 minutes, it is Cascarino again who creates a goal threat, but her shot misses the target.
15th minute
France take the lead
Baltimore gives France a 1:0 lead. Switzerland have the first chance of the game through Ivelj, but then it quickly goes the other way. Cascarino leaves Stierli standing and plays to the middle, where Baltimore just has to slot in.
10th minute
Lots of crosses on the Swiss side
The Swiss continue to try their luck on the offensive. However, because the French are compact in the middle, the Swiss mainly try crosses, but they are still too imprecise to really generate any danger.
5th minute
Lively start
Switzerland make a brave start to the game. However, the Swiss have already made two hair-raising losses of possession in the build-up, which fortunately have not been punished.
1st minute
Kick-off
The ball rolls, the game begins.
Women's national team optimistic ahead of clash against France