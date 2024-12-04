The Swiss national team loses 1-0 to the reigning European champions from England at Bramall Lane after conceding an early goal, but the performance in the second half is encouraging. Here are the Nati scores.

Patrick Lämmle

5 Goal Elvira Herzog

The new number 1 exudes a lot of self-confidence and prevents the 2-0 in the 57th minute with a top save. She can do nothing when the goal is conceded.

5 Defense Meriame Terchoun

Terchoun plays at right-back and is thus entering unfamiliar territory. But she does a great job and does a lot of what Sundhage wanted to see: Aggressiveness in tackles and courage with the ball at her feet. In the 79th minute, the 29-year-old almost crowned her strong performance with the equalizer, but Hannah Hampton just managed to steer her shot over the crossbar with her fingertips.

4.5 Defense Viola Calligaris

Calligaris put in a solid performance overall. The Juve defender saved her most spectacular move until shortly before the end. In the 89th minute, she prevented a great chance with a superb tackle.

3.5 Defense Julia Stierli

Although Stierli certainly had some good defensive actions on offer, she put up little resistance in the header duel with Millie Turner before conceding the goal. Turner only hits the post, but from there the ball flies straight to the feet of Grace Clinton, who only has to push the ball over the line.

Stierli (left) and Sow are not on the ball for the only goal of the evening. Keystone

4.5 Defense Noelle Maritz

There is rarely anything to criticize Maritz for, she does her job well. However, Maritz did not stand out from the crowd against England.

4 Defense Lara Marti

Lara Marti hardly makes a dent at the back, but rarely gets involved in the offense. In the 24th minute, she sprinted halfway across the pitch but failed to reach Schertenleib's ball. Marti does not return to the pitch after the break.

5 Midfield Iman Beney

In the first half, Beney had a hand in the only Swiss chance worth mentioning, but in the second half she moved to the front line and put in a strong performance. In the 55th minute, the 18-year-old YB jewel leaves her opponent standing, but then fails to beat Hampton with her finish from full stretch. In the 90th minute, Beney waits patiently for the right moment to launch Andrade, who then goes down in the penalty area.

Imago

3 Midfield Coumba Sow

Against Germany, she said after the game: "I'll take credit for the 1-0." Sow didn't cut a good figure against England either when she conceded the goal, and it was ultimately her opponent who scored. The 30-year-old will have to step up her game in the new year if she wants to take part in the European Championship at home.

4.5 Midfield Smilla Vallotto

Vallotto shows glimpses of her finesse from time to time, but she is unable to reach her full potential. Nevertheless, it was a solid performance from the 20-year-old, who could give Switzerland a lot of pleasure in the future.

4 Midfield Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

Crnogorcevic didn't get going at all up front against Germany, but against England she now played in left midfield and brought more to the team there. In the 14th minute, she dares to make an advance that the English can only stop by illegal means. Otherwise, Crnogorcevic works mainly at the back. She is off in the 87th minute.

4 Attack Sydney Schertenleib

The 17-year-old Barça international forms a one-woman front line against the world number 2. In the 24th minute, Schertenleib leaves her opponent to run into space with a turn on her own axis and then launches Lara Marti with a pass into the deep. Five minutes before the break, she tested the goalkeeper with a shot from distance. It would have been even better if she had passed the ball to Iman Beney, who was in a better position.

Substitute players

5 From the 46th minute for Marti Nadine Riesen

Riesen is really keen to get going and puts the pedal to the metal. Time and again she gets involved in the attack. In the 66th minute, she leaves two opponents standing with a dribble and finishes after a one-two pass. Unfortunately, her shot was interrupted and she lacked the final precision. Riesen has clearly played herself into pole position on her right flank this evening.

4.5 From the 46th minute for Sow Noemi Ivelj

She had goosebumps before the game, says Ivelj in the interview. The GC player, who recently turned 18, had never experienced an atmosphere like this before. But she is only allowed to play after the break. She shows no sign of nervousness and promotes her own cause, as Ivelj plays her part in Switzerland showing a completely different face in the second half than in the first.

4 From the 46th minute for Schertenleib Lydia Andrade

The 25-year-old is fighting for a place in the European Championship team. She won't get her ticket against England, but she certainly doesn't have to leave the train just yet. One or two stick mistakes creep in, but she brings speed to the game. In the 90th minute, Andrade is unlucky that the referee's whistle remains silent. Not awarding the penalty is certainly not a bad decision. From a Swiss point of view, of course, we would have liked the VAR to intervene ...

– From the 87th minute for Stierli Aurélie Csillag

Too short for an assessment

– From the 87th minute for Crnogorcevic Riola Xhemaili

Too short for a rating

Telegram and match report

England - Switzerland 1:0 (1:0)

Sheffield. - SR Campos (POR). - Goals: 8. Clinton 1:0.

Switzerland: Herzog; Calligaris, Stierli (87. Csillag), Maritz; Beney, Vallotto, Schertenleib (46. Andrade), Sow (46. Ivelj), Marti (46. Riesen); Crnogorcevic (87. Xhemaili), Terchoun.

Remarks: Switzerland without Bachmann (sick), Reuteler, Bühler, Luyet and Wälti (all injured).