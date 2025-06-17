Livia Peng (left) and Elvira Herzog both want to be in goal at the European Championships. Keystone

Shortly before the start of the European Championships, the national team is without a clear No. 1. The issue was actually already off the table last fall. How are the goalkeepers dealing with the hiccup? blue Sport spoke to Elvira Herzog and Livia Peng.

Patrick Lämmle

No time? blue News summarizes for you Elvira Herzog was proclaimed number one in the national team last fall. She called it the "greatest honor for me". In the last competitive matches, however, Livia Peng was given preference.

The race is currently open again as to who will be in goal on July 2. This was confirmed by national team coach Pia Sundhage at a press conference.

Both Herzog and Peng are combative towards blue Sport and talk about the difficult situation. However, they do not lose respect for each other. Show more

Last fall, Elvira Herzog was entrusted with the role of regular goalkeeper. "There's no way of measuring how happy I am about it," says the 25-year-old at the time. "This is the greatest honor for me." Goalkeeping coach Nadine Angerer had plenty of praise for the decision and explained why it had been arranged so early on: Establishing the hierarchy was important in view of the home European Championships in the summer so that everyone could get used to their role and grow into it.

A few months later, everything is different. In the last two Nations League games, Livia Peng stands between the posts after two flops by Herzog. National team coach Pia Sundhage has relaunched the race.

A few days before the start of the European Championship and still no hierarchy in goal! Not really comprehensible. Former national team coach Inka Grings can't understand it either. "Who are you strengthening with the moves you've made? You have no security. I don't know how the goalkeepers feel. It's super difficult for them too," said the former national team coach in the home game.

How does Elvira Herzog deal with the situation?

"I think if something like that unsettles you too much as a professional athlete, it wouldn't be a good sign," Herzog claims. "Of course every player wants to play, we're all extremely ambitious. It's no secret that you don't like sitting on the bench."

Elvira Herzog does not lose sight of her goal. Keystone

But it's important to stay in the moment and not let that upset you. "Thank God I'm in good hands with good mental coaches. It's not the first situation that hasn't gone perfectly for me in my career." The decisive factor is how you deal with it. "I have to be firmly convinced that I'll be in goal on July 2 and that I'm the best solution. And I have to be convinced that I will deliver a top performance."

As soon as the tournament starts, they all have to pull together, the starting eleven, the players behind them and the staff. "On July 2, it's about playing a really great opening game as a team. It's about performing at a European Championship and taking the whole country with us."

Peng: "It would mean everything to me to be in goal"

Peng admits that she was "very disappointed at first" last fall. But then she said to herself: "Hey, just do your thing. Try to give it your all in every training session, in every game. And I think I did that well."

She actually managed it very well. Peng hext Werder Bremen into the cup final, was voted the best goalkeeper in the Bundesliga by "Kicker" and moved to her favorite club, English serial champions Chelsea, for the new season.

And now a door has opened in the national team that makes you dream. Peng is allowed to play in the last two competitive matches before the European Championship. She wasn't surprised, "but I was really, really happy to get a chance".

It is difficult to say whether she made the most of it or not. Against France, she made a blunder ("that simply shouldn't happen"), but four days later she was still standing between the posts against Norway. And so the dream of being in goal for the opening game on July 2, again against Norway, is alive and well. "It would mean everything to me. To be able to play for Switzerland at the home European Championships would be incredible, you can't even describe it."

It would "mean everything" to Livia Peng to be in goal at the European Championships. Keystone

But has it been communicated within the team that the race for the goalkeeper position is open again? "That's a good question," answers Peng and then says: "No, nothing has actually been communicated. That's why we're all just doing our best. Let's see what comes of it."

This much is clear: both Herzog and Peng are eager for the European Championship and are giving it their all. However, both assure us that the atmosphere in the goalkeeping team has not suffered as a result. They treat each other with great respect and push and motivate each other. Nevertheless, there is still a great deal of uncertainty.

