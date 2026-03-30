Who shone, who fell short? blue Sport provides you with an overview of Swiss female footballers abroad.

Patrick Lämmle

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 England

Chelsea Livia Peng

After their defeat in the Champions League, Chelsea win spectacularly 4:3 against Aston Villa in the league. Peng sits on the bench in both games.

Manchester City Iman Beney

Man City win the derby against ManUtd 3-0 away from home. Beney is not substituted.

Aston Villa Noelle Maritz

She plays in the 4-3 defeat against Chelsea. She is not close enough to goalscorer Naomi Girma when she concedes the second goal. But others made the headlines.

West Ham United Leila Wandeler

Wandeler was substituted in the 62nd minute of the 1-1 draw against London City Lionesses. As soon as she came off, her team scored the equalizer.

West Ham United Seraina Piubel

It's the other way around for Piubel. The 25-year-old was substituted in the 62nd minute and immediately scored the equalizer. But she doesn't have her feet in the game.

Tottenham Luana Bühler

Tottenham lose 5-2 to Arsenal, with Bühler still missing through injury. It is not clear exactly how she is doing. Tottenham declined an interview request from blue Sport. The reason: "As a rule, we do not give interviews in which we go into the details of our players' injuries."

Liverpool Aurélie Csillag

The 23-year-old can't get past the role of joker. She was substituted in the 79th minute against Everton with the score at 3:1. Liverpool then conceded another goal, but at least they got the three points.

Leicester City Alisha Lehmann

Alisha Lehmann has now played six times for Leicester City, and her team has lost six times. Against Brighton, the attacker was substituted in the 86th minute with the score at 0-1. In the first half, she had the chance to put her team ahead - or at least try. But instead of going for the finish herself, she tried to set up a team-mate, but failed.

🇩🇪 Germany

Frankfurt Nadine Riesen

During the week, Frankfurt lost the semi-final first leg of the Europa Cup at home 0:3 against BK Hacken. Three days later, Eintracht won 2:1 against Cologne in the league and consolidated third place, which would entitle them to participate in the Champions League qualifiers. Riesen played in both games.

Frankfurt Géraldine Reuteler

She is substituted against Cologne in the 73rd minute, but no more goals are scored after that. In the 3-0 defeat in the Europa Cup three days earlier, she played through. She is also likely to be in the starting eleven for the Europa Cup second leg. On Sunday evening, she becomes the first woman ever to win the MVP (Most Valuable Player) award at the Sports Awards.

Frankfurt Noemi Ivelj

For a month, she has hardly featured at all, often having to make do with mini appearances. Against Cologne, she was once again able to play the full distance and in her preferred position in central midfield.

Wolfsburg Smilla Vallotto

Vallotto sits on the bench in the surprise win against OL Lyon in the Champions League. She was substituted in the 80th minute against Union Berlin and experienced a turbulent final phase. Her team managed to make it 2:3 and 3:3, and goalkeeper Stina Johannes was sent off in between. Because Wolfsburg had already made all the changes, one player had to play in goal.

Hoffenheim Naomi Luyet

Luyet was substituted in the 76th minute of the 2:1 win against Freiburg. The next step on the way back to her old strength after months of injury.

Freiburg Julia Stierli

Stierli plays in the center of defence in the 2:1 defeat against Hoffenheim. She is not the focus of the goals conceded.

Freiburg Svenja Fölmli

Shortly before the break, Fölmli set up her national team colleague Egli with a pass into the deep, but the equalizer did not come. She was substituted in the 76th minute. There were no more goals.

Fribourg Leela Egli

Egli was the third Swiss player in the Freiburg starting eleven. She had a great chance to equalize in the first half, but failed twice.

Freiburg Alena Bienz

Bienz was substituted for goalscorer Lisa Kolb in the 55th minute. In the 78th minute, she is played in by Egli and goes for the finish, but it is easy pickings for the goalkeeper.

RB Leipzig Elvira Herzog

In the first match after her contract extension until 2028, Leipzig only drew 1-1 against bottom club Carl Zeiss Jena. And Herzog did not look good at all when she conceded the goal in the 81st minute. From a free kick from around 40 meters, she speculates that a cross will be played into the sixteen and is standing far outside the goal. She does not count on Isabella Jaron, who smells a rat and smashes the ball straight in.

RB Leipzig Lara Marti

Lara Marti tore her cruciate ligament in the weeks before the home European Championships. She spoke to blue Sport about what it did to her and where she is today.

Union Berlin Nadine Böhi

Union Berlin get a point against Wolfsburg, despite hitting the back of the net three times. Böhi has one or two wobbles.

Union Berlin Lia Kamber

Kamber plays through in central midfield in the 3-3 draw against Wolfsburg, but fails to score.

Werder Bremen Amira Arfaoui

Missed the 2-1 win against SGS Essen after being sent off in the previous game.

1st FC Cologne Irina Fuchs

The 20-year-old was unable to prevent the 2-1 defeat against Frankfurt. Powerless in the goals conceded.

1st FC Cologne Lydia Andrade

Was substituted in the 74th minute, but the result remained unchanged.

SGS Essen Ella Touon

The 22-year-old is a regular starter for Essen and played throughout the 2-1 defeat against Werder Bremen.

1st FC Nuremberg Lara Meroni

Nuremberg lose 2-0 to Bayern Munich, with Meroni once again playing the full distance in central midfield.

Carl Zeiss Jena Elena Mühlemann

Carl Zeiss Jena manage to equalize the final score of 1:1 against Leipzig with the help of Elvira Herzog. 22-year-old Mühlemann is allowed to play 90 minutes.

🇮🇹 Italy

Juventus Turin Lia Wälti

The national team captain takes Juve to the final of the Coppa Italia. After the 2-0 win in the first leg, Juve leave nothing to chance and also win the second leg 2-1. Wälti prepares the interim 2-0 with a corner kicked into the danger zone. She is substituted after just over an hour.

Juventus Turin Viola Calligaris

Calligaris missed a game through injury but is now back in the squad. However, she will not be substituted against Fiorentina.

AS Roma Alayah Pilgrim

That's also good news. Pilgrim was out injured for a long time and will be on the bench for the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-final against Inter Milan. Although she is yet to make an appearance, she can be happy about reaching the final.

US Sassuolo Noemi Benz

Has a weekend off and can put away her football boots and goalkeeper's gloves.

🇪🇸 Spain

Barcelona Sydney Schertenleib

Barça ruffled Real Madrid in the Champions League during the week, with Schertenleib making a partial appearance. The two teams met again in LaLiga on Sunday and Barça again celebrated an unchallenged 3-0 away win to extend their lead at the top of the table. Schertenleib was substituted in the 70th minute and no more goals were scored. There should be more of the same in the Champions League second leg on April 2.

RCD Espanyol Laia Ballesté

The 27-year-old was substituted in the 35th minute of the 1-0 win over Levante.

🇫🇷 France

Dijon Meriame Terchoun

Terchoun set up the winning goal in the 64th minute of the 2-1 win against Le Havre. Dijon are fifth in the table after 19 rounds.

RC Strasbourg Eseosa Aigbogun

The 32-year-old played in the 2-2 draw against Champions League quarter-finalists and league leaders OL Lyonnes. She doesn't look good in one or two actions, but she is not to blame for the goals conceded.

RC Strasbourg Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic

Crnogorcevic is also in the starting eleven and is only substituted shortly before the end (87'). The 35-year-old saved her team from the threat of going behind with a clearance on the line in the first half.

🇳🇱 Netherlands

PSV Eindhoven Riola Xhemaili

PSV Eindhoven win 4-1 against NAC Breda and remain top of the table. Xhemaili plays through, but remains scoreless for once.

🇺🇲 USA

Tampa Bay Sun Sandrine Gaillard

Tampa Bay win 2-0 against DC Power. Sandrine Gaillard is substituted in the 90th minute.

🇳🇴 Norway

Valerenga Naina Inauen

Inauen starts against FK Haugesund and scores in the 76th minute with a precise low shot into the near corner to make it 3-2. In the end, Valerenga win 4-2 despite being 2-0 down.