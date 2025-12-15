  1. Residential Customers
Women's football Busy times in foreign leagues

SDA

15.12.2025 - 16:10

The training is paying off: Riola Xhemaili celebrates her goal last weekend
Keystone

Keystone-SDA's overview of current events in the Swiss Women's Super League and a look at the performances of the Nati players in the foreign leagues.

Keystone-SDA

While the domestic Women's Super League is already in its winter break, the Swiss women were busy abroad last weekend.

SPAIN. In FC Barcelona's commanding 5:1 victory over Badalona, Sydney Schertenleib was in the starting eleven, as she has been more often recently. The 18-year-old then provided the assist for the final goal of the evening deep into stoppage time, Esmee Brugts converting the assist.

NETHERLANDS. PSV Vrouwen qualified for the quarter-finals of the Dutch Cup with ease. The team with Riola Xhemaili scored a 7-0 win against Rijnvogels. The player from Solothurn assisted in the first half to make it 3-0, before scoring herself ten minutes before the end to make it 6-0.

FRANCE. In France, Meriame Terchoun drew 1-1 with Dijon against Lens. The international equalized with 15 minutes remaining to earn her team a point.

ENGLAND. With Chelsea's regular goalkeeper Hannah Hampton out injured, national goalkeeper Livia Peng is currently in charge of the reigning champions. In the 3-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion, the Grisons native made several saves and prevented a goal against.

