The training is paying off: Riola Xhemaili celebrates her goal last weekend Keystone

Keystone-SDA's overview of current events in the Swiss Women's Super League and a look at the performances of the Nati players in the foreign leagues.

While the domestic Women's Super League is already in its winter break, the Swiss women were busy abroad last weekend.

SPAIN. In FC Barcelona's commanding 5:1 victory over Badalona, Sydney Schertenleib was in the starting eleven, as she has been more often recently. The 18-year-old then provided the assist for the final goal of the evening deep into stoppage time, Esmee Brugts converting the assist.

NETHERLANDS. PSV Vrouwen qualified for the quarter-finals of the Dutch Cup with ease. The team with Riola Xhemaili scored a 7-0 win against Rijnvogels. The player from Solothurn assisted in the first half to make it 3-0, before scoring herself ten minutes before the end to make it 6-0.

FRANCE. In France, Meriame Terchoun drew 1-1 with Dijon against Lens. The international equalized with 15 minutes remaining to earn her team a point.

ENGLAND. With Chelsea's regular goalkeeper Hannah Hampton out injured, national goalkeeper Livia Peng is currently in charge of the reigning champions. In the 3-0 win against Brighton & Hove Albion, the Grisons native made several saves and prevented a goal against.