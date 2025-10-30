The initiators of the once planned European Super League are demanding over four billion euros in damages from UEFA Keystone

Initiators of the planned European Super League are taking action again. Those responsible at Real Madrid and the planned organizer are demanding a good four billion euros in damages from UEFA.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The idea was launched four years ago in the spring. Twelve European clubs had joined forces with the idea of founding a continental league to compete with the Champions League. The driving forces behind the idea were Florentino Perez, the president of Real Madrid, and his then counterpart at Juventus Turin, Andrea Agnelli. Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur as well as FC Barcelona, Atlético Madrid, AC Milan and Inter Milan also expressed interest.

However, the euphoria was short-lived. Just a few days after the proclamation, the sextet from the English Premier League withdrew again - and before the other clubs turned their backs on the proposed rival product to the Champions League, Perez and Agnelli announced the end of the highly controversial project.

Now, it seems, desires are flaring up again - albeit only in financial terms. At the top of Real Madrid and at A22 Sports Management, the once planned organizer, they accuse UEFA of fighting the new competition with all means at its disposal and abusing its dominant market position in the process. This is the conclusion reached by the Court of Appeal in Madrid, as a source familiar with the case confirmed to the French news agency afp. The plaintiffs consider the claim of a good four billion euros to be "appropriate".

afp has already received a reply from UEFA. "This (court) decision does not confirm the 'Super League' project announced and rejected four years ago, nor does it call into question UEFA's current licensing regulations, which were adopted three years ago and updated last year and remain fully valid. These regulations ensure, among other things, that any cross-border competition is assessed according to objective, transparent and proportionate criteria," they said.