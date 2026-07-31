Gianni Infantino's investment plan has backfired on him in no time at all. Now, an advisor from FIFA's inner circle has also resigned in protest—and has used strong language in doing so.

Amid the global controversy over his investor plans, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has reportedly lost a close confidant. High-ranking FIFA adviser Carlos Cordeiro resigned in protest against the plan, according to the AP news agency and Sky News, citing a statement. Cordeiro most recently represented FIFA on the White House task force for the 2026 World Cup in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

“As a senior advisor to the FIFA president, a former banker, and a lifelong soccer fan, I cannot stand idly by while FIFA considers selling a stake in the World Cup,” wrote the former president of the U.S. Soccer Federation, who has been working for FIFA since 2021. He emphasized that he had not been involved in the plans and that he firmly opposes them.

“It’s bad for FIFA’s member associations, bad for soccer, and bad for the long-term future of the sport,” Cordeiro wrote. According to the AP, the official has made several working visits to the White House in recent weeks. As a former partner at the investment bank Goldman Sachs, Cordeiro is said to have extensive experience with investment deals.

Enormous Opposition to Infantino's Plans

FIFA, led by Infantino, had previously announced its intention to generate billions through the potential sale of some of its commercial rights, such as those related to the World Cup. Several national associations had already announced their opposition to this move. The nations in the European soccer union UEFA, for example, announced a boycott of all FIFA competitions should the federation proceed with its plans.

According to reports, the world governing body set a deadline of September 19 for approval of the planned investor deal and promised a special payment in return. As things stand today, and based on public statements, Infantino would likely no longer be able to secure a majority within FIFA for his plans.

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