Gianni Infantino's investment plan has backfired on him in no time at all. Now, an advisor from FIFA's inner circle has also resigned in protest—and has used strong language in doing so.

Amid the global controversy over his investor plans, FIFA President Gianni Infantino has reportedly lost a close confidant. High-ranking FIFA adviser Carlos Cordeiro resigned in protest against the plan, according to the AP news agency and Sky News, citing a statement. Cordeiro most recently represented the world soccer federation on the White House task force for the 2026 World Cup in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico.

“As a senior advisor to the FIFA president, a former banker, and a lifelong soccer fan, I cannot stand idly by and watch as FIFA considers selling a stake in the World Cup,” wrote the former president of the U.S. Soccer Federation, who has been working for FIFA since 2021. He emphasized that he had not been involved in the plans and firmly rejected them.

"It's bad for FIFA's member associations, bad for soccer, and bad for the long-term future of the sport," Cordeiro wrote.