A player revolt leads to a change of coach, the sporting director gets his coaching diploma and a defeat in the classic. Things are going haywire at FC Zurich. blue Sport expert Admir Mehmedi sorts things out and reveals whether he would take up the FCZ coaching position at the moment.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC Zurich suffered a 2-0 defeat in the classic match at FC Basel on Wednesday.

blue Sport expert Admir Mehmedi assesses Zurich's situation and answers the question of whether he would accept an offer from FCZ in the current situation.

Mehmedi also reveals that he believes interim coach Dennis Hediger will be hired permanently. Show more

"I'm working on my A-diplomas to train and further my education, not necessarily to become a coach," smiles Admir Mehmedi in the blue Sport studio when asked whether he would accept the head coach position at FC Zurich in the current constellation.

But there is still one answer: "In this constellation, where you always have someone watching over you all the time, it is of course difficult," says Mehmedi. Mehmedi is referring to head of sport Milos Malenovic, who is once again in radio contact with the Zurich touchline for the classic match in Basel. Without success. FCZ lost 0:2 at St. Jakob-Park and dropped to 9th place in the Super League.

"His influence is about as big as the headset"

Even before the game, Mehmedi assesses the current coaching situation at Zurich. The blue Sport expert believes that interim coach Hediger definitely has a chance of a permanent position.

"I'm already convinced that they hope Hediger will make this phase a success and then turn the ad interim solution into a permanent position," believes Mehmedi, who compares the situation with that of former coach Ricardo Moniz, who took a similar path.

"Malenovic knows Hediger. That also brings him closer to the team," says Mehmedi, explaining the situation and joking: "His influence is about as big as the headset Vonlanthen wears."

