Celebrated his first World Cup goal in his fourth World Cup appearance: Mexican striker Raul Jimenez. Photo: Keystone

What a story! Six years ago, a skull fracture and life-threatening injuries after a tackle. Emergency surgery. But Raúl Jiménez is back and scored a goal for Mexico in the opening match.

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Raul Jimenez could no longer hold back his emotions at Azteca Stadium. With tears in his eyes, the Mexican celebrated his goal in the 2-0 victory over South Africa. A goal that capped off a comeback five years ago.

He is now 35 years old. Jiménez has played in his home country, in Portugal, Spain, and especially in England. He is the center forward on his way to becoming his country’s all-time leading scorer. He won an Olympic gold medal in 2012 and has celebrated several more successes.

Above all, however, Raúl Jiménez is a man who has fought for his life. It happened in November 2020. During a tackle with Arsenal defender David Luiz, the striker—who was playing for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League at the time—suffered a serious head injury.

So severe that his life was on the line. Jimenez had suffered a skull fracture and brain injuries. He had to undergo emergency surgery. His life was in danger. In August 2021, Jimenez made his comeback; since then, he has been playing with a headband that protects his scar thanks to padding on the right side.

Raul Jimenez suffered a serious injury in a tackle with Arsenal’s David Luiz in November 2020. Image: Keystone

Fourth World Cup appearance – first goal

In 2022, as in 2014 and 2018, he represented Mexico at the World Cup. He failed to score a goal. On Friday, against South Africa, the moment finally arrived. With a header, Jimenez scored the 2-0 goal for Mexico and secured the first three points for the co-hosts.

As he celebrated afterward, the tears in his eyes were impossible to miss. “Jimenez’s career was on the brink of ending in 2020—as was his life,” the “El País” once wrote about him. “It looked as though his career would fizzle out after three World Cup appearances without a goal, but that fire drove him to keep fighting.”

The perfect day

At the Azteca Stadium, which has witnessed so many moving soccer moments, Jimenez let out a cry of joy after his goal. “I’m very happy and thrilled to be living this dream and standing here,” he said after the match in front of over 80,000 spectators. According to Mexican media, he dedicated his goal to his father, who had died in March at the age of 62.

“I read an interview in which he said this was going to be his World Cup,” reported Mexico’s coach Javier Aguirre: “It was a perfect day for him.”

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