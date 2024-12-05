Not for the faint-hearted. Twenty years ago today, Servette player Paulo Diogo and his bloody goal celebration upset the football world. His ring finger got caught in the fence.

On December 5, 2004, Servette's Paulo Diogo jumps up the fence at Schaffhausen's Breite stadium after his magnificent assist to make it 3-1 and celebrates with the fans.

Unfortunately, the wedding ring of the Swiss-Portuguese dual citizen gets caught in the fence. When Diogo jumps down from the fence, his finger and wedding ring get caught in the bars. His great misfortune: he was still wearing gloves at kick-off, but took them off during the match.

Diogo screams in pain and holds up his bloodied left hand without his ring finger. The referee has no mercy and shows him a yellow card for exaggerating his goal celebration. His finger could not be stitched back on. "I got used to it," he told Blick five years later. But at the beginning it was difficult, you underestimate the importance of the individual fingers, Diogo continues, "you only realize that when one is no longer attached."

Diogo, who is now a coach at ES Malley in Lausanne, continued to play until 2013. Also at FC Schaffhausen, among others.

When it comes to curious injuries or unsuccessful celebrations, Diogo has not been missing from any list for 20 years. That's probably why he has no desire to look back on his moment of shock. He politely declined a request to meet blue Sport.

Here is a small selection of other momentous celebrations:

Nicolai Müller (Hamburger SV)

... gets caught on the corner flag while celebrating a goal and tears his cruciate ligament.

Martin Palermo (FC Villarreal)

... celebrates his goal on a wall. The wall collapses and the Argentinian breaks his tibia and fibula.

Steve Morrow (Arsenal)

... jumps onto the shoulders of team-mate Tony Adams to celebrate, falls down and breaks his arm.

Lomana LuaLua (Portsmouth)

... scores with a header against big Arsenal to make it 1:1 and celebrates with a somersault show. Unfortunately, he cracks his ankle and LuaLua has to be substituted immediately.