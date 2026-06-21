Curaçao’s 37-year-old goalkeeper Eloy Room is celebrated after a very strong performance Keystone

Curaçao, one of four first-time participants, earned its first point at a World Cup. The Caribbean nation fought to a 0-0 draw against Ecuador.

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As expected, Ecuador clearly dominated the match in Kansas City but couldn’t get the ball past Curaçao’s strong goalkeeper, Eloy Room—the South Americans recorded no fewer than 15 shots on goal. Ecuador squandered its first big chance as early as the 3rd minute, when Enner Valencia, from a prime position in the penalty area, was denied by 37-year-old Room. For the 36-year-old Valencia, who squandered further good opportunities, it would have been his 50th goal in his 107th international match. He has scored six of Ecuador’s last seven goals at a World Cup.

It’s no coincidence that La Tri failed to celebrate in their second match of this tournament, following their 0-1 loss to the Ivory Coast. Although Ecuador finished second behind Argentina in the South American World Cup qualifiers, they won only 14 of their 18 matches. As a result, in their fifth World Cup appearance, they face the prospect of their fourth early exit in the group stage; their final opponent is Germany, which has already secured first place in Group E.

Curaçao not only defended with great passion but also repeatedly threatened on the counterattack. One of the few chances was squandered in the 60th minute by Livano Comenencia, who plays for FC Zurich and had made national soccer history by scoring the 1-1 equalizer in the 1-7 loss to Germany in their first match.

Curaçao is the smallest country ever to qualify for a World Cup. The island is an autonomous state within the Kingdom of the Netherlands. This benefits the team, as more than half of the players were trained in the Netherlands. The coach is also from there: the highly experienced Dick Advocaat. Now, Curaçao has secured its first-ever World Cup point.

Match Report:

Ecuador – Curaçao 0–0

Kansas City. – 68,598 spectators. – Referee Ma (CHN).

Ecuador: Galíndez; Franco (83' Preciado), Pacho, Hincapié; Alcivar (46' Rodriguez); Yeboah (89' Caicedo), Estupiñan (70' Angulo); Vite, Moisés Caicedo; Plata, Enner Valencia.

Curaçao: Room; Gaari, Obispo, Floranus; Brenet, Fonville (76' van Eijma); Chong (76' Margaritha), Comenencia (84' Roemeratoe), Leandro Bacuna, Juninho Bacuna (75' Gorré); Locadia (83' Kastaneer).

Notes: Yellow cards: 38. Alcívar. 39. Bacuna. 53. Bacuna. 56. Comenencia. 75. Gaari. 91. Kastaneer.