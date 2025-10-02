These 11 Stuttgart Swiss would be world class Gregor Kobel: Kobel played 65 games for Stuttgart, 64 more than former national team goalkeeper Diego Benaglio. Image: Keystone Philipp Degen (left): Degen made nine appearances for Stuttgart between August 2010 and the end of June 2011. Image: Keystone Luca Jaquez (left): Jaquez moved from Lucerne to Stuttgart in February 2025. And he already has a title in the bag: he won the DFB Cup with Stuttgart. Image: Keystone Murat Yakin: There is probably no better defensive boss than the current national team coach. Yakin played 34 games for Stuttgart in the 97/98 season. Image: Imago Ludovic Magnin: Magnin played 134 games for Stuttgart. After the 2006/07 season, he celebrated winning the championship, and two years later he also won the UI Cup. Image: Keystone Sébastien Fournier: The 40-time national team player donned the Stuttgart shirt 17 times. He won the DFB Cup in 1996/97. Image: Imago Fabian Rieder: Rieder also lifted the DFB Cup last season. He now plays for rivals Augsburg. Image: Keystone Hakan Yakin: Between January 2004 and January 2005, the high-class technician played 11 times for Stuttgart. Image: Imago Steven Zuber: In the second half of the 2018/19 season, Zuber made 15 appearances for Stuttgart, scoring 5 goals. Image: Keystone Adrian Knup: The now 57-year-old former international goalkeeper won the DFB Cup with Stuttgart in the 92/93 season. He scored a total of 20 goals in 59 games. Image: Imago Marco Streller: The blue Sport expert became Bundesliga champion with Stuttgart, together with Ludovic Magnin. Image: Keystone Need proof? Here Streller and Magnin celebrate with the championship trophy. Image: Imago These 11 Stuttgart Swiss would be world class Gregor Kobel: Kobel played 65 games for Stuttgart, 64 more than former national team goalkeeper Diego Benaglio. Image: Keystone Philipp Degen (left): Degen made nine appearances for Stuttgart between August 2010 and the end of June 2011. Image: Keystone Luca Jaquez (left): Jaquez moved from Lucerne to Stuttgart in February 2025. And he already has a title in the bag: he won the DFB Cup with Stuttgart. Image: Keystone Murat Yakin: There is probably no better defensive boss than the current national team coach. Yakin played 34 games for Stuttgart in the 97/98 season. Image: Imago Ludovic Magnin: Magnin played 134 games for Stuttgart. After the 2006/07 season, he celebrated winning the championship, and two years later he also won the UI Cup. Image: Keystone Sébastien Fournier: The 40-time national team player donned the Stuttgart shirt 17 times. He won the DFB Cup in 1996/97. Image: Imago Fabian Rieder: Rieder also lifted the DFB Cup last season. He now plays for rivals Augsburg. Image: Keystone Hakan Yakin: Between January 2004 and January 2005, the high-class technician played 11 times for Stuttgart. Image: Imago Steven Zuber: In the second half of the 2018/19 season, Zuber made 15 appearances for Stuttgart, scoring 5 goals. Image: Keystone Adrian Knup: The now 57-year-old former international goalkeeper won the DFB Cup with Stuttgart in the 92/93 season. He scored a total of 20 goals in 59 games. Image: Imago Marco Streller: The blue Sport expert became Bundesliga champion with Stuttgart, together with Ludovic Magnin. Image: Keystone Need proof? Here Streller and Magnin celebrate with the championship trophy. Image: Imago

FC Basel host VfB Stuttgart today. A club where many Swiss players have left their mark. We present our top eleven in the gallery. Former VfB coach Rolf Fringer goes into raptures.

Patrick Lämmle

VfB Stuttgart currently have two Swiss players in their squad: Luca Jaquez and Leonidas Stergiou. But even before the two defenders, numerous Swiss players have worn the VfB shirt.

blue Sport has put together a top eleven of all Stuttgart's Swiss players. This team would be more than worthy of a Swiss national team (see gallery above). Players such as long-time national team goalkeeper Diego Benaglio (he once started his career at VfB, but only played once in goal for the professionals), Anto Grgic and Stergiou only end up on the substitutes' bench.

Fringer: "VfB is a great place for Swiss players"

blue Sport expert Rolf Fringer, who successfully coached VfB in the 1995/1996 season before becoming national team coach, says: "That would be a very strong national team. It shows impressively that VfB Stuttgart is a great place for the development of Swiss footballers and coaches."

You might also be interested in this