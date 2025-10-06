Described as "Jesus" in the Basel goal by coach Magnin during the week, Marwin Hitz also plays to nil against Servette. After the game, he returns the favor by complimenting the coach.

Tobias Benz

No time? blue News summarizes for you Three days after its European Cup triumph against Stuttgart, FC Basel also wins in the Super League in Geneva.

After the 3-0 win against Servette, FCB goalkeeper Marwin Hitz returned the favor to coach Magnin for his words of praise on Thursday.

"He gave a great speech," revealed the 38-year-old in an interview with blue Sport. Show more

"We had Jesus in goal" - Basel coach Ludovic Magnin's hymn of praise after the European Cup triumph against Stuttgart on Thursday. FCB keeper Marwin Hitz also kept a clean sheet on Sunday - the Basel team won 3-0 away against Servette.

"We were certainly tired today, and you can't blame anyone for that. But we played it down very, very confidently," said Hitz in an interview with blue Sport (see video above). The 38-year-old then returned the favor to his coach for his words of praise on Thursday.

"We saw the results of the other teams. We knew that it was a very, very important matchday. The coach mentioned that several times and gave a great speech. We all did everything right today," said Hitz, full of praise.

The veteran also had plenty of pats on the back for his team-mates: "Very confident, very effective up front. We played it home well. That was a mature, grown-up performance three days after a European Cup evening."

Schmid: "Tired legs are just an excuse"

"We're very proud of the team, who managed to pull off the balancing act," said a delighted coach Magnin after such a successful week in England, also addressing the heavy workload. "I knew that we now have two weeks to recover. If we'd had another English week, I might have done things differently."

Only defender Dominik Schmid doesn't want to hear anything about overloading. "Tired legs are just an excuse, it's all in our heads - we're fit enough," the 27-year-old made clear in Geneva. Nevertheless, he is also looking forward to the upcoming break. "I'm enjoying it now. It's good for the head that you can go into the national team break with a win."