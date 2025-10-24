FC Basel miss out on a successful away game against Olympique Lyon in the Europa League and lose 0:2. The FCB players in the individual critique.

Jan Arnet

Note: 3.5 Goal Marwin Hitz

He puts Metinho in trouble completely unnecessarily from the kick in the 3rd minute. After losing the ball, he was unable to make up for his mistake. After that, Hitz made no more mistakes, but was powerless to prevent the second goal.

Grade: 4 Defense Nicolas Vouilloz

Once again deployed at right-back, as he did last time out in the league. Doesn't make many mistakes on his side, but does little to nothing going forward. Vouilloz was substituted at the break with a yellow card.

Grade: 4 Defense Flavius Daniliuc

Doesn't fall up or down - which isn't necessarily a bad thing for a central defender. A solid game from him.

4 Defense Adrian Leon Barišić

As usual, tough in tackles. Able to clear the ball in an emergency.

4 Defense Dominik Schmid

Defensively, he struggled with Lyon's fast strikers at the start of the game. He then gets into the game better and has a few good offensive moves. Before the 0:2, Schmid is called offside.

Grade: 3 Midfield Metinho

He is partly to blame for the early goal at 0:1. In this situation it is far too risky to demand the ball. He was unable to put his stamp on the game as desired and was substituted at the break.

Grade: 3 Midfield Leo Leroy

Was lucky several times not to concede a goal after losing the ball in the build-up. In the 70th minute, Leroy has a mega chance to equalize, but shoots at the goalkeeper from seven metres. He missed another good chance in the closing stages.

Grade: 3 Midfield Marin Šotiček

The game completely passes him by in the first half. Things don't really improve after the break. Soticek is off after 71 minutes.

Grade: 4 Midfield Xherdan Shaqiri

In the first good FCB chance, he stands in Ajeti's way. He tries to take the game into his own hands and put himself in the limelight, making one or two successful moves. In stoppage time of the first half, Shaq is very lucky not to receive a red card for his elbow strike. His assist for Leroy's great chance in the 70th minute is superb.

Grade: 3.5 Midfield Philip Otele

Normally an asset in the Basel game, he didn't have much success this evening. Had a good chance to equalize but missed it carelessly. Made a good cross after the break, but otherwise pale.

Grade: 3.5 Striker Albian Ajeti

Ajeti doesn't see many balls. After just under an hour, however, he suddenly runs all alone towards the Lyon goalie. But Ajeti is caught before he can shoot. A bad evening for him.

Substitute players

Note: 3.5 From the 46th minute for Vouilloz Kevin Rüegg

After the change of sides, he is supposed to create more steam on the right than Vouilloz, but there is not much to see of him. He is overrun at times when going backwards - as was the case with the second goal conceded.

Note: 3.5 From the 46th minute for Metinho Koba Koindredi

No worse than Metinho, but not really better either. The FCB midfield is simply inferior to Tolisso and Co. on this evening.

Note: 4 From the 61st minute for Otele Ibrahim Salah

His substitution brings some momentum to Basel's attacking play. However, he also lacked a brilliant idea.

Note: – From the 72nd minute for Soticek Bénie Traore

Too short an outing for a grade.

Note: – From the 84th minute for Shaqiri Moritz Broschinski

Too brief an appearance to be graded.