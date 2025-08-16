In the Swiss Cup, FC St.Gallen will face FC Walenstadt, who are six leagues below them. FCW is bringing out the big guns for this one-off match. Several thousand spectators are expected.

Linus Hämmerli

No time? blue News summarizes for you FC St.Gallen meets FC Walenstadt in the Swiss Cup. There are six leagues between the two clubs: St.Gallen is in the Super League, Walenstadt is in the 3rd League.

The Sarganserländer have set up a 4,000-seat arena for the match and are eager for the cup clash.

The sporting goals of the Walenstadt team are limited. However, they want to sell themselves dearly against the big St. Gallen, keep the score at zero for as long as possible and score a goal. Show more

David meets Goliath. FC Walenstadt will host FC St.Gallen in the Swiss Cup. The team from the 3rd division challenges the Super League leaders. The motto of the outsiders from Sarganserland: "Don't concede a goal for a long time," says FCW goalie Gzim Ademi on blue Sport.

Huge temporary arena, small hopes

Ademi will have his hands full on Saturday afternoon - in front of thousands of spectators. The team from Walenstadt have spared no expense for the cup game and have set up a temporary arena with 4,000 seats at the foot of the Churfirsten.

25 volunteers lent a hand during the week. "We erected the arena with amateurs in two days - a grandstand builder would say that's a record," says OC President Heinz Gubser.

The anticipation for the Cup fight is huge. "It will be a unique experience. St.Gallen is the dream draw," says Gubser. The collaboration with the Super League club is working like clockwork. "We were absolutely surprised at how smooth and undemanding FCSG are. The first sentence I heard was that the team needs mineral in the dressing room and can sit on fixed benches. That was very sympathetic."

Sympathies or not: on the pitch, both teams will extend their claws. However, the Walenstädter's claws are significantly smaller than those of FC St.Gallen, who are six leagues higher up. Hopes of a Cup miracle are "limited", says Gubser.

Players forgo vacation

In addition to the sporting aspect, the focus is on the Cup event as a whole. "It will be more than just a village festival. It will be a huge party. Before the game, during the game and after the game," says coach Ignazio Novoa confidently.

The 41-year-old Spaniard can look forward to energetic support from the stands and a squad that is eager to tickle the big FC St.Gallen. Even during the summer vacations, 20 to 25 players were always present at training sessions. They postponed their vacations or even went without.

"We want to score a goal"

Third division club Walenstadt is aware of the clear starting position against Super League side St.Gallen. Nevertheless, the amateur club is pursuing more goals than just keeping a clean sheet for as long as possible: "We want to score a goal against FC St.Gallen, then the place will be on fire. But we have to be realistic: St.Gallen play six leagues higher. But I never go into a game expecting to lose."

The game kicks off at 4pm on Saturday afternoon. Unlike other matches, the FC Walenstadt team will meet several hours before the game. "We meet earlier, have lunch together, go for a run and then we arrive at the stadium full of excitement." With high tension in the fight as David against Goliath.